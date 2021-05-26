Cryptocurrency : Bybit Exchange announces the launch of its platform in Portuguese

Key facts:

Currently, Bybit has more than 2 million users and 7 billion 24-hour volume.

The platform is available in 10 languages, including Spanish, English and Portuguese.

With approximately 260 million speakers, Portuguese is the seventh most widely spoken language in the world, and the official language of nine countries. Without a doubt, it is a market with great potential, and that is something that the Bybit exchange recognizes. For that reason, the company has launched its platform in Portuguese, facilitating access to the crypto industry for millions of people.

This represents another step for the company to achieve its goal: to revolutionize the ecosystem with a highly advanced platform capable of give users the best possible shopping experience. With 10 languages ​​available, it is clear that Bybit wants to reach the largest number of people, regardless of language barriers.

What you should know about Bybit Exchange

Founded in 2018, Bybit is a cryptocurrency trading platform where your clients have access to a wide variety of derivative products, including reverse futures contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, and reverse perpetual contracts. Some of the available trading pairs are BTC / USD, ETH / USD, XRP / USD, EOS / USD, LINK / USDT, and ADAU / USDT.

Anyone can trade crypto assets with Bybit, as its interface is intuitive, innovative and efficient, with customer service 24 hours a day. This makes it an attractive option for all types of traders. The technology behind the platform ensures optimal and safe operation. For example, it has a fast pairing engine and offline wallets to protect its users’ funds, as well as an offline signature function for withdrawals.

In addition, its pricing system ensures that all traders get a fair deal. Another advantage of Bybit is that it has leverage of up to 100x. To enjoy their financial services, you only need to register on their website and, in a matter of minutes, you will be part of the trading community.

Good news for new Bybit users: they can receive a 10 USDT bonus if they make a first deposit of 10 USD. But that is not all. They also have the opportunity to get a bonus of up to 1,000 USD, depending on the amount of the deposit. This promotion is valid until Monday, May 31, so you are still on time if you have not yet registered with the exchange.

Additionally, there is a seven-day challenge, a trading competition in which those users with a net capital greater than or equal to 0.01 BTC or its equivalent in other digital currencies can participate. Winners are chosen based on the highest% P&L. The competition is held every three weeks for a period of three months, beginning on April 2, 2021, for a total of five series.

Series number 4 will take place from June 18 to July 2 from 2021. Registration will open seven days before the start of the series. 200 participants will be chosen to share the prize, which will be 400,000 USDT in total. However, it is important to know the rules and conditions to qualify. For example, there is a minimum trading volume requirement for each cryptocurrency.

To learn more about ByBit’s services, events and promotions, don’t forget to visit its website and its social networks: Twitter, Telegram, Instagram and Facebook.

