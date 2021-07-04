Cryptocurrency : Bybit adds new products and features to its trading platform this 2021

Key facts:

After its rapid growth, Bybit believes that it is time to make its products more accessible.

A new app design and more trading pairs are some of the improvements made.

The last six months of 2021 have been quite a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market. This year bitcoin, ethereum, and other tokens hit new all-time highs, several institutional players joined the market, and there was a massive bull run during the first quarter. And in the midst of these events, Bybit, one of the leading exchanges in the industry, has decided that it is time to make its platform attractive to all types of users, from professional traders to beginners and lovers of cryptocurrencies.

Bybit’s new products and enhancements

In the first half of 2021, Bybit has experienced a notable increase in the number of users of its platform, reaching an approximate of 2.5 million. Taking this into account, the company wants to make its products functional for anyone, regardless of your level of experience.

About the many improvements and updates, Ben Zhou, CEO of ByBit, commented:

“We always want to listen to our community, our users, and receive feedback. So all the products are based on this feedback that we have obtained ”.

These are some of the most important updates:

Operate freely and fluently

Bybit has proven this last semester to be one of the most stable and usable platform on the market, without server crashes or order overload. Even so, it changed the infrastructure of its front-end to avoid delays, improving response time from 600 milliseconds to 350 milliseconds, almost half. Also, memory usage dropped 20%. In addition, the initial loading speed of their app increased by 70% and the use of resources decreased by 20%. What does this all mean? It does not matter from which device the user connects to operate on the exchange, he will be able to trade efficiently and optimally.

New trading pairs

One of the most important announcements was the inclusion of new trading pairs to the exchange’s list, such as BNB / USDT, SOL / USDT, MATIC / USDT, ETC / USDT, FIL / USDT, EOS / USDT and DOGE / USDT. In this way, clients will be able to diversify their portfolio and investment strategies with their preferred pair.

More options when trading futures

Now futures contracts with expiration dates are available not only for bitcoin, but also for ether. An advantage of this service is that no financing fees are applied and it shares the liquidity pool and the same margin with perpetual contracts.

Change of mobile application design and desktop version

60% of Bybit users trade from the mobile application. For this reason, the app was redesigned and improvements were added, as strategy alerts, which send a notification when a market signal indicates a good opportunity for the trader. The application has all the functions of the desktop version, so it is possible to operate freely and anywhere.

As for the desktop version, there are also new features. Added the multi-chart function, which allows you to view up to four graphs at the same time. In this way, it is easier to monitor several markets at the same time. The order book now has a “split screen” option. By clicking on the upper buttons, you can choose which parameters to observe, the buy orders, the sell orders or both.

The homepage has a new design, more minimalist, bold and dynamic. Your logo was redesigned. The “i” was highlighted to represent a candlestick chart, a good symbol of crypto market volatility, and the typography is simpler and cleaner.

Support in more languages

Customer service and support is available in six new languages: Spanish, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Thai and Indonesian. Considering that Bybit provides its services in more than 200 countries and territories, it is logical that more and more languages ​​are being added.

ByFi Center and cloud mining

Mining is no longer just for experts and there is no need to invest a large amount of money in hardware either. With Bybit cloud mining it is possible to have immediate access to ETH mining in a simple way and with flexible terms. It is one of the first products of ByFi Center, the exchange’s mining and DeFi product portal.

What else does Bybit bring us this year?

When it comes to updates, new products, and enhancements, this is just the beginning. For example, spot trading will be launched in July and the WSOT 2021 trading competition will be held in August. The fourth quarter is expected to include options trading, as well as a 2.0 wallet, which will reduce withdrawal and deposit times to minutes.

Don’t miss the latest from Bybit. Visit their website and social networks: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.