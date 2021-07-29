Cryptocurrency : Buy XRP after Ripple partners with SBI Remit?

Ripple (XRP) is one of the oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency projects in the world, and now might be a good time to buy the news after it partnered with Japanese money transfer company SBI Remit.

Having already partnered with major financial institutions such as TransferGo, Santander, Azimo and Nium, SBI could help launch the company’s initiative to facilitate transactions between Japan and the Philippines. XRP will launch the first on-demand liquidity offering (ODL) in Japan, with SBI representative Nobuo Ando stating:

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today. “The launch of ODL in Japan is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to move towards the next frontier of financial innovation, beyond real-time payments only in the Philippines, but also in other parts of the region.”

This article looks at what this development could mean for XRP, while also explaining the basics of the platform in case you want to invest in Ripple. Before we get into any of that, check out the section directly below for our list of the two best places to buy XRP in the UK and around the world.

How and where to buy XRP online

To buy XRP online, click on one of the links below, fill out the basic information, sign up, and then fund your newly created account. Once done, simply select the amount of XRP tokens you want to buy and execute your transaction.

Here are the two best platforms to buy, sell and trade Ripple’s XRP coin right now:

eToro

eToro is one of the leading trading platforms when it comes to investing in crypto assets. The eToro platform is packed with features such as copy trading, advanced technical charts, and a host of trading tools, and is ideal for beginners and professionals alike.

Register with eToro instantly

Capital.com

Capital.com offers investors an award-winning trading platform that can access multiple financial markets, including the exciting new cryptocurrency market.

Register with Capital.com instantly

What is XRP (ripple)?

XRP (created by Ripple) is a cryptocurrency that is designed to make cross-border payments easier, faster, and more secure. By doing this, it aims to solve the problems associated with slow traditional banking systems.

What impact could the SBI deal have on the price of XRP?

All in all, this is clearly a positive development for XRP, perhaps simply because it will lead to increased demand for XRP tokens. Furthermore, it also serves as evidence that Ripple’s payment system, RippleNet, is working effectively.

This is fairly timely positive information given the project’s ongoing lawsuit filed against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which alleges that Ripple Labs misled investors when it conducted its token sale, at the same time that it failed to registered your capital raising company with the Commission. .

Ripple’s foray into the Southeast Asian market now appears to be gathering momentum, with SBI’s development coming just a few months after Ripple acquired a stake in Asian fintech leader Tranglo. Having hired a managing director for the Southeast Asia region, XRP could see a significant price increase in the coming months, so be sure to keep an eye out for the latest developments, especially those related to demand.

Should you buy Ripple (XRP) today?

If you think the Asian XRP company can build value and initiate a token price surge, entering now might be a good decision.

You need to be aware of the risks, not just from investing and the innate volatility of cryptocurrencies, but also from Ripple’s ongoing legal dispute. If you’ve done your due diligence and think XRP is a project you believe in, now seems like as good a time as any to buy it.

Ripple price prediction 2021

Our XRP price prediction for this year is as follows: We forecast up to $ 1.07 this year, around $ 1.25 Dollars next year and up to $ 2.50 Dollars In 5 years.

$ XRP social media coverage

XRP CLARITY ✅

BIG EXCHANGES RELIST✅

RIPPLE IPO✅

JED RUNS OUT OF XRP✅

FLR LAUNCH✅ HODL – Alex Cobb | XRP リ ッ プ ル (@AlexCobb_) July 27, 2021

Visit the Invezz website for the latest crypto news.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money