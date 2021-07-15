Cryptocurrency : Buy a second passport to avoid taxes on Bitcoin? Plan B Passport does that

We know that as the years go by, new ways emerge for millionaires to “protect” their income from taxes. Tax avoidance can be called, if it is done by legal means. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as an alternative for those who want to experiment with protecting their assets, but in some countries even cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are assets on which taxes must be paid, and that is why there are services that arise to evade this in the same way. This is the case of Katie Ananina, and we want to tell you about her work at Plan B Passport.

For three years now, Russian expat Katie Ananina has been helping people evade taxes on their Bitcoin earnings. Is this tax evasion? Not really, tax avoidance if it can be. This business is under the name of Plan B Passport, and below we show you the details.

What is Plan B Passport?

As the name suggests, Plan B Passport offers cryptocurrency-rich customers an avenue to obtain a second passport in one of seven mostly tropical countries that are tax havens. They are so named in part because they are exempt from capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies. “I was smart enough to realize that $ 200 worth of BTC will be worth $ 100,000 at some point,” Ananina said. “I don’t think the government should have 40% of that.”

For Ananina, the appeal of Bitcoin was revealed when she saw the Russian currency drop 50% during the two months she was living in Spain while competing with the Russian national sailing team in early 2015.

“My macroeconomics professor was not able to explain it to me. There was no chance that I could do my equations and find out what happened there, ”he said. “I realized that I was not happy with how the money worked.”

The 26-year-old Russian entrepreneur also explained that “If the government starts to affect me, I will take everything in my hands and go somewhere else.” And that’s exactly what she does with other people she helps through Plan B Passport. Ananina says that several investors she knows who have held cryptocurrency for some time are considering obtaining a second passport as a way to avoid paying capital gains taxes.

How does your business work?

Each year, Plan B Passport helps hundreds of people from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada obtain a second passport in one of seven countries:

Saint Kitts and NevisAntigua and BarbudaDominicaVanuatuGranadaSanta LuciaPortugal

To do this, the company works together with the residency or citizenship by investment programs of each government. Normally these countries have this kind of flexible programs, since it is an attractive way of attracting foreign investment and it is especially prominent in territories with few natural resources. This is how they earn the category of “International Financial Centers”.

Typically, families opt for San Cristóbal, while Santa Lucia is the most popular program for single applicants, because it is one of the cheapest destinations and has a decently fast application turnaround time.

Why is this type of service becoming more popular among citizens of countries like the United States?

In the United States, the IRS treats virtual currency, which includes Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, as property. This means that BTC is taxed similarly to stocks or real estate. Let’s say the taxpayer buys a BTC for $ 10,000 and sells it for $ 50,000. This individual would face $ 40,000 in taxable capital gains.

Even if someone has a second passport, if they are a US citizen they owe US ​​taxes no matter where they are. Nor does it matter if they have dual citizenship; if they are US citizens, they owe US ​​taxes on their worldwide income. A second passport does not automatically solve your fiscal problems, but in the medium term it could help.

However, Ananina says that many of her US clients are planning to renounce their US citizenship or are considering this option for later. Here it should be noted that tax evasion and avoidance are not the same, and the one that is illegal is the first. Although the second is not, many consider it unfair.

This article is not intended to promote any services of this type, but it cannot be denied that they have become very popular over the years. Especially among citizens of countries like the United States. To access this type of program such as Plan B Passport, the important thing is to have excellent legal advice and basic knowledge of the legal frameworks of each jurisdiction to which you want to access.

