Cryptocurrency : Bulls are back, but regulatory fears hamper DeFi and altcoin rally

Bitcoin is making a comeback, but the lingering threat of regulation continues to weigh on DeFi tokens and select altcoins.

On May 19, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization plummeted 19% and has not recovered to the $ 1.8 trillion mark since then. More than 40 days have passed and investors have started to question what could happen to altcoins if the current bear market takes longer than expected to recover.

Before delving into that, analysts first need to understand whether specific sectors held up better than most, and more importantly, they need to distinguish which cryptocurrencies have managed to stay afloat over the past 30 days.

Total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies (in billions). Source: TradingView

Although the total crypto market capitalization is down 5% in 30 days, nearly 44 of the top 100 currencies are down 19% or more during this period. This data is a strong indicator that investors have been cutting losses on some altcoins.

The worst results in the top 100 in the last 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

The worst-performing list shows an impressive number of smart contract platform tokens. In fact, five of the top six fall into that category. A key aspect could be the sharp drop in gas rates on the Ethereum network, which is causing less demand for alternative solutions.

Another pattern that has emerged is the synthetic asset category, represented by Synthetix Network Token (SNX), UMA, and the Perpetual Protocol token PERP. Investors could be spotting potential problems, as the World Economic Forum recently released a set of policy tools for decentralized financial regulation. Additionally, Dan Berkovitz, commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, stated that DeFi is likely illegal.

On the other hand, the list of outliers during the last month is significantly shorter. Only 12 of the top 100 managed to present positive performances.

The best of the top 100 in the last 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

This time, it’s hard to find a common trend among the best. Both Flexa’s AMP token and Quant’s QNT were recently listed on Coinbase Pro. Meanwhile, Theta is expected to launch its Mainnet 3.0 on June 30. Lastly, Solana Labs, which is behind the popular SOL token, raised $ 314 million through a private token sale.

Therefore, some conclusions can be drawn from the analysis. The fact that only 12 tokens were able to show earnings in the last 30 days shows that diversifying into altcoins may not have been worth it. Meanwhile, betting on the “Ethereum killers” offered higher losses, as the bear market itself managed to curb excessive gas rates.

Lastly, the regulatory uncertainty surrounding DeFi will not realistically be resolved in the next 30 days. There is reason to believe that the July Ethereum network update and the fallout from El Salvador’s decision to convert Bitcoin (BTC) into an official currency will likely focus investors’ attention and money on BTC and Ether (ETH).

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.