Cryptocurrency : Building the case for a potential Bitcoin fake fund

Bitcoin price action is fickle lately, mostly moving sideways with a series of failed breakout attempts. The fact that $ 30,000 just doesn’t break brings back memories of the bear market support at $ 6,000, which after a full year finally broke down to the actual bottom.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap did something similar after the June 2019 peak, settling in late December, but then sweeping through Black Thursday before finally moving higher. Could these clues help build a case for a false bottom currently being formed in Bitcoin?

Remembering The Bear Market, Bakkt, And The Black Thursday Plummet

The last four years of Bitcoin price action have been a roller coaster ride and are among the wildest in history. A rapid rise from under $ 1,000 to over $ 20,000 capped the 2017 rally and sent the entire crypto market to the lows of a bear phase.

Price action moved for months against the same support, but with increasingly lower highs, a sign of a downtrend. Finally, a lower low was formed in late November 2018, when Bitcoin broke to its bear market floor.

From there, news about a possible cryptocurrency led by Facebook and cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt fueled the bullish narrative, and with it prices are approaching $ 14,000.

After the rejection, Bitcoin’s price action stayed sideways for several more months forming another false bottom. A rally in early 2020 broke the downtrend, but again a false bottom gave way as all cryptocurrencies crashed on Black Thursday.

Will the pattern of fake funds finally end? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin Price at Risk of Another Fake Bottom Fake

Bitcoin has once again found itself trading sideways, battling support that so far cannot be broken. Weeks of attempts have failed and the bears were barely able to test less than $ 30,000.

But that flavor has the bears salivating for more, and it’s up to the bulls to make sure Bitcoin doesn’t get there. The only problem is that the weekly Relative Strength Index has fallen to the level where it acted as the so-called “false bottom” in the past.

When this false bottom holds and a bounce follows, the rejection gains enough momentum to go back to the next try. The pattern conforms to the bill of an ABC correction, where wave C is always lower than the initial correction wave A. Wave B is in the opposite direction to the correction and may or may not have happened.

Will Bitcoin take another step through support eventually? What the cryptocurrency has on its side is hope and an ascending trend line at the same relative strength index. You can read the bullish take here.

Follow @TonySpilotro on Twitter or via TonyTrades Telegram. The content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured Image from iStockPhotos, Graphics from TradingView.com