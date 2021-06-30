Cryptocurrency : Build Your Own Token – With Student Coin Terminal

Now that cryptocurrencies are on the move, it’s time to seize the opportunity and join the world of cryptocurrency business. How? Launching your own token!

And listen – it seems harder than it really is. You don’t need to have any advanced technological knowledge to design a token. At least not if you are going to use the Student Coin (STC) terminal.

What is the Terminal Student Coin?

The STC Terminal is an ongoing project that will be launched at the end of July. It is part of the Student Coin ecosystem, which has attracted the attention of no less than 500 universities around the world, including Harvard and Stanford.

As incredible as it may seem, the project is built by students, bringing a new perspective to the world of cryptocurrencies. It’s no wonder they were discovered by TEDxWarsaw, who are looking for innovative business ideas.

The STC Terminal aims to be a token generator that will make it possible for anyone to build:

DeFi tokens;

NFTs;

Personal tokens;

Business cards;

Tokens for companies.

What are the advantages?

The main advantage is that you can build and launch your own token without the need for technical knowledge. It’s simple, fast, and ready to trade.

However, the usefulness of this blockchain instrument does not stop here. As we said before, Student Coin came up with a new perspective on cryptocurrencies, mainly focused on students and entrepreneurs.

If you need to get money for student loans or funds to deploy your business idea, you can issue a crowdfunding proposal on the Student Coin platform.

What will you offer in return? Your new token.

The funds will also be returned cyclically, but right after you graduate and find a high paying job or when you start making substantial benefits.

What will the process be like?

To create a token in the STC Terminal you have to follow a few simple steps:

Step 1: Choose the type of token;

Step 2: Write the general information about your token – such as the name or the total offer;

Step 3: Choose a utility for your token;

Step 4: Enter the KYC details;

Step 5: Click the “Apply” button.

Simple, right?

How are the values ​​established?

To access the STC Terminal, you would need to buy the STC Token, which is the basis for each token built in the terminal.

So everything starts from the value of the STC Token, and then it will vary depending on the demand for your token. That’s when you bring your marketing and negotiation skills to the fore.

If you want to start your adventure with the token, you can buy the STC token directly with your credit card on the Student Coin platform, or you can find it listed on exchanges such as KuCoin, Uniswap or Bitcoin.com.

Go big right from the start!