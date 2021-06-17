Cryptocurrency : BUGG INU – A Unique Model for the Future of Finance

A decade ago, no one knew what DeFi was. What’s more, quite a few mortals didn’t anticipate a $ 1 trillion market capitalization for the crypto space. However, today many things have changed and decentralized finance seems to be the future of finance.

Although there are many decentralized cryptocurrency projects in the space, BUGG seems to stand out for the unique innovations it wants to introduce in the cryptocurrency and DeFi space.

The BUGG project

Bugg Inu was created on May 29, 2021 and the project appears to be the fastest growing of its kind. Bugg aims to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream.

Bugg is a decentralized autonomous performance generation protocol. This implies that the model allows its users to earn their native token automatically.

The native token of the project is $ BUGG. Every time a transaction is made, whether the token is bought or sold, 2% of the transaction commission is distributed to each token holder. This model is much more beneficial than that of the traditional financial system.

Banks, for example, may decide to give a certain percentage of interest to their users after a certain period. However, this interest is usually negligible and is usually fixed regardless of the number of transactions that are carried out.

The Bugg protocol, on the other hand, will grant more rewards to its holders if more transactions take place on the protocol. These additional passive income earned by users can be tracked through the user’s wallet balance, token price, and more.

Bugg’s deflation mechanism

To reduce the supply and create a shortage of the token, Bugg burned 50% of its total supply. In addition, another half of the redistribution fee will be burned to deflate the token. This burning mechanism will drive the value of the token in the long term.

BUGG exchange

The $ BUGG token is built on the Ethereum network. As such, the gas rates used for transactions are expected to be high. Bugg’s team has devised a means to lower rates on the network. Since the Ethereum network offers a reward for burned items, BUGG transactions on the network will be significantly cheaper. Every time a transaction takes place, Bugg tokens are burned. Bug implements gas tokens to reduce the cost on the network significantly.

The gas cost of Bugg transactions is about 20% cheaper than normal ETH rates. The Bugg exchange is powered by Uniswap version 2. It supports exchanging all ERC20 pairs with each other on the network instead of just one ERC20 pair against ETH.

The BUGG app

The BUGG app has not yet been released at this time. However, the team is working hard to ensure that the app will launch soon on the Google PlayStore as well as the Apple Store. The application will support the inter-payment between Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and the BUGG token. Other currencies may be added in due course to improve the user experience.

A unique feature of the Bugg app as a payment platform is its ability to support offline payments. Users who live in rural areas or in places with a poor Internet connection will have no problem using the application to make payments, as it also has an offline function.

The offline function can be used if the user bets 10% -20% of their assets. The staked tokens can be used to make payments in offline mode. However, to achieve this, the sender and receiver will have to connect with each other in the application.

The use of fiat or physical money continues to decline as the days go by. The Bugg team envisions a financial world where users will be able to seamlessly transact with each other and digital payments. The offline payment feature in the Bugg app will serve as a step in the right direction to achieve this.

Conclution

Decentralization, transparency and trust are some of BUGG’s core values. The project is growing rapidly and currently has a strong team and community that supports its goals. The project roadmap is clear and with the problems it solves in decentralized finance, mass adoption of BUGG is almost inevitable.