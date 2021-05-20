Cryptocurrency : BTR Price Rises 40% When Bitrue Introduces New Liquidity Farm on PancakeSwap

Compartir

Bitrue Exchange has announced the launch of a new BTR-BUSD liquidity farm that expands its native BTR token deeper into the PancakeSwap ecosystem.

The BTR-BUSD pair on PancakeSwap has now been added to PancakeSwap’s exclusive farming program, allowing any LP token holder to stake their properties and generate CAKE for themselves.

Cryptocurrency lovers will also finally have an easier way to participate in CAKE farming through the Bitrue DeFi service for the next 7 days. You can bet BTR and USDT and earn CAKE with up to 120% APR available, starting May 19 at 10:00 UTC.

Bitrue also introduced a Syrup Pool that allows CAKE holders to stake their stakes and earn BTR on PancakeSwap, the leading DEX on Binance Smart Chain.

PancakeSwap shared in a post that they intend to give CAKE holders the opportunity to earn a high APY through Bitrue’s new Syrup Pool. The DEX will provide a BTR-BUSD farm to facilitate the accommodation of the BTR Syrup Pool. Yield farming is enabled for users who add liquidity to the BTR-BUSD pair.

This new farm will offer a stake limit of 100 CAKE per user with 2x CAKE rewards for the first 48 hours, followed by 1x CAKE rewards after that.

Following the announcement, the price of BTR surged more than 40% in 24 hours as crypto enthusiasts sought to join the performance cultivation platform.

Holders of CAKES can earn a total of 2.5 million BTR tokens over a period of 60 days. The Syrup Pool began at 5 a.m. UTC on May 18 and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 5 a.m. UTC on July 17.

Bitrue sees a massive increase in registered users

Bitrue is building a diversified exchange that incorporates various services into one centralized platform, including trading, DeFi, investing, and more. The fast-growing exchange that made a name for itself as a leading XRP trading platform has benefited greatly from the surge in XRP in recent weeks.

On April 17, Bitrue announced that it had surpassed 4 million registered users, as XRP hit multi-year highs on the exchange. Trading activity on Bitrue also spiked 400% amid XRP’s bull run that was sparked by a better-than-expected outlook for Ripple Labs in its SEC lawsuit.

Since then, Bitrue Coin (BTR), which has a market capitalization of over $ 40 million according to CoinMarketCap data, has continued to see astonishing adoption. The amount of assets owned by Bitrue users has also passed the $ 2 billion mark.

This remarkable growth is in part attributable to the exchange’s decision not to delist XRP following the SEC’s legal action against Ripple in late 2020.

Bitrue Exec Says Cryptocurrencies Will Go Mainstream in 2021

Adam O’Neill, Bitrue’s chief marketing officer, sees the explosion in trading volumes on his platform as a bullish signal for the nascent crypto sector.

“We have seen a phenomenal 400% increase in trading volume, which for us is a strong sign that 2021 will be the year that cryptocurrencies will really go mainstream,” he commented.

Bitrue remains focused on leveraging the blockchain to bring financial opportunities to everyone, regardless of their financial position or location.

BTR powers the full suite of crypto investment platform services. The native token can also be used to lower trading fees, increase interest rates, and access the exchange’s full range of DeFi opportunities.