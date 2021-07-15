Cryptocurrency : BTC on exchanges could come under attack according to FBI

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States (FBI) warned, cybercriminals would be planning massive theft of cryptocurrencies. Hackers could target the amounts in BTC and other cryptocurrencies they have on users on centralized exchange platforms or exchanges. On the other hand, the North American organization warned that there is a probability that the attacks will occur this week.

This is not the first time that the internal security body of that country has warned about attacks against digital assets. Last 2019, the San Francisco office issued a warning about SIM Swapping-type attacks. Back then, unknown hackers were trying to break into victims’ bank accounts.

The aforementioned SIM Swapping mode would be the action that hackers would use. It has become popular in recent attacks, since it violates most of the security options of crypto exchange platforms. So far, there are no reports of these attacks after the FBI announcement, which occurred last week.

Is BTC stored on exchanges in danger?

Currently, the BTC of the major exchanges is very secure and the fact that it could be stolen is minimal. However, the security is not 100% and there are still gaps that hackers can use. For this reason, many holders of Bitcoin and other digital currencies expressed their concern.

Despite the danger that may exist in centralized exchange platforms, it is advisable not to panic. It should be noted that alerts could have a counterproductive impact for hackers, as exchange security teams are forewarned.

In that sense, the FBI asked the directors of these platforms to be attentive, especially with the newly created accounts. At the same time, to carefully take any request to change email, phone number and other data in existing accounts.

As for the users who own BTC in those exchanges, they are asked to maintain the security hygiene of their accounts. For example, the constant change of passwords, avoid downloading applications with access to the device. Also, do not offer personal data to technical support services that are suspicious.

Avoid getting carried away by the FUD

One of the key aspects of situations like these is staying calm. The nervousness that leads people to withdraw funds in a hurry could lead them to transfer them to the wrong addresses. Thus, the FUD is never good at solving problems, but exacerbates them.

The same thing that must be taken into account is to review the security aspects over and over again. To do this, it is key to minimize the amount of data published on social networks. Facebook, Twitter and other networks are the favorite places for criminals to collect the data they require.

For its part, you should take into account the advice of experts. One of them is that BTC funds should never be kept on exchanges, as this could help avoid bigger losses. These should be kept in wallets that offer private keys and also in so-called cold wallets.

In centralized exchanges, by contrast, funds should be kept earmarked for the exchange for everyday expenses. The amounts dedicated to trading or other services such as the stack must also be maintained. In short, only what is strictly necessary should be maintained on these platforms. Savings should be sent to more secure wallets.

The United States FBI warns that owning funds in BTC or other digital currencies on exchanges could be dangerous. According to the agency, hackers are preparing a massive robbery. Source: The Tenesse Tribune

What are the SIM Swapping that the FBI warns about?

The SIM Swapping attack is one of the hackers’ favorites in recent months. The reports have been alarming, while their favorite targets are cryptocurrency users. In this case, BTC holders on centralized exchanges could be classified as the main target according to the FBI.

These attacks consist of the hijacking of the SIM card. To do this, hackers use the complicity of telephone company employees or their own negligence. Once the victim’s phone number is seized, hackers have few obstacles to seize their victims’ funds.

According to the FBI, the success rate of these attacks is high. All of this is due to the very nature of Blockchain technology. Things get worse if criminals use other opaque network digital currencies to withdraw funds. For example, some cryptocurrencies such as Zcash, have advanced privacy protocols that hide the wallet that you send, the one you receive, and the amount. All this makes it impossible to know the whereabouts of the stolen funds.

These are some of the measures that can be taken to prevent a SIM Swapping attack.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related