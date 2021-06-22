Cryptocurrency : BTC.com mobilizes its mining equipment outside of China

Key facts:

BTC.com owns almost 10% of the processing power of Bitcoin.

In addition to Kazakhstan, BTC.com is looking for energy alternatives in other countries.

The company BIT Mining, owner of the important mining pool BTC.com, announced that it has already mobilized part of its Bitcoin mining equipment to Kazakhstan, emigrating from China due to the prohibitions against this industry in that country.

In a press release, the company announced that the first of three batches of mining equipment it owns have already been mobilized to Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country that borders southern Russia.

In total, they would be 2,600 mining equipment expected to transfer to Kazakhstan before July 1, 2021, which have a power of 102.3 petahashes per second (PH / s) of hash rate. This first batch consisted of 320 units, which in total accumulate a power of 18.2 PH / s.

Furthermore, Bit Mining announced that your mining equipment could be transferred to other data centers around the world, as part of an internationalization strategy.

According to Xiangen Yan, CEO of BIT Mining, the company is also looking for cleaner energy sources, so they will continue to identify “alternative high-quality resources” for mining, in addition to the investments they have in the United States and, now, in Kazakhstan

The BTC.com mining pool comprises a total of 9.2% of the hash rate of the Bitcoin network, as shown on its website. Yesterday June 21, BTC.com had an average rate of processing power of 11 exahashes per second (EH / s), but as of press time, it was down to 9 EH / s, based on its internal statistics.

Building on the recent bans on mining in various provinces in China, the hash rate of the Bitcoin network has fallen to levels not seen almost 1 year ago, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Since October last year, the Bitcoin hash rate has not fallen below 100 EH / s, but now stands at 88 EH / s, according to Bitinfocharts.

The Chinese authorities have called for the closure of Bitcoin mining facilities in 5 provinces: Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai and Yunnan, before June 25, 2021. In addition, the Central Bank has also prohibited transactions with BTC.

It was in the city of Sichuan where a subsidiary of BIT Mining, named Ganzi Changhe Data Center, stopped receiving electricity provided by the state on June 19 at 9:00 p.m., according to the company in today’s announcement.

They also indicate that these mining centers contributed 3% of the company’s profits during the month of May. CriptoNoticias reported how, along with these facilities, the authorities ordered to close 26 data centers in Sichuan, a region that used to offer the best prices in the supply of hydroelectric power to Bitcoin mining.