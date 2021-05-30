Cryptocurrency : Brokers to invest in Cryptocurrencies

1- XTB

XTB, is the leading broker in Spain and Latin America in trading indices, currencies, commodities, CFDs on shares, and now also offers the possibility of trading in cryptocurrencies.

XTB offers CFDs on Bitcoin. The broker stands out mainly for its transparency, the quality of execution of its platforms (xStation and MetaTrader4) and for the training provided to its clients.

You can deposit capital, depending on the country, by bank transfer, credit card, Paypal, or Skrill. In the case of XTB Spain, there is no minimum to open an account. XTB for Latin America has a minimum deposit of US $ 500.

The XTB Group is regulated in all the countries where it has a presence. Visit official site

2- SimpleFX

SimpleFX It is one of the brokers that offers the most cryptocurrencies to invest, the main advantage being that it has no minimum deposit, and the opening of the account takes only one minute.

You can make deposits through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Skrill, Neteller among many other forms of payment.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic can be traded. Visit official site

3- Capex

CAPEX.com is a leading global CFD broker, providing its users with more than 2,100 financial instruments.

The broker offers access to different CFDs on cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR and Ripple. Investors can choose from several deposit methods, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfer, Skrill, or Neteller. The minimum value of the deposit is US $ 100.

To open a free account and operate with Bitcoin you can visit its official site.

4- Plus500 Ltd

Plus500 Ltd is a state-of-the-art broker to invest in CFDs. You can open a trading account with just US $ 100, or the equivalent in local currency.

Plus500 Ltd is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

It does not have the possibility of making deposits with cryptocurrencies, but money can be entered by Skrill, credit card, bank transfer, among other forms of payments.

Different cryptocurrencies can be traded, among which Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, among others, stand out. Visit official site

“The information presented here about Plus500CY Ltd. and its services is merely generic and derives from reliable sources publicly available or received from Plus500CY Ltd. (entity authorized to operate in Spain through the passport regime, reg. 3848)”.

Notice of risk involved: Trading in CFDs, options and futures requires constant monitoring of the position, as they are high-risk investments.

