Cryptocurrency : Broker Review XTB Brokers

All of us who are or want to be involved with the crypto world think at some point of investing in the cryptocurrency market, however, choosing a suitable broker with which to carry out operations is a rather complicated job at times, due to the amount of options available in the market. For this reason, at CriptoTendencia we create reviews of the best brokers available for you, so that you can make the best possible decision. This time we analyze XTB.

Basic Data of the XTB Broker

Name: XTB

Foundation year: 2002

Country of registration: Poland

Minimum deposit: Does not have

Website: xtb.com

Usability

XTB is one of the largest investment platforms in the world. It offers its users the option of investing in Forex, indices, commodities, and Stock CFDs, both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies. It is located in Poland, although it has offices in more than 10 countries and is managed with the most reliable financial regulation standards in the world.

To operate in XTB we have our own trading platform, xStation 5, available for desktop, smartphones, tablets and even smartwatch. In addition, it offers us the option to carry out transactions through MetaTrader 4. And like most brokers, it provides the possibility of opening a demo account to test the platform before starting to invest real money. for 30 days.

XTB platform example screen

This broker also has a section dedicated exclusively to the publication of market analysis. Providing news, price tables, an economic calendar and even for novice traders it has its own trading academy, where it provides the rudiments for carrying out operations.

Deposits and withdrawals

To make your deposits, you have different options, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, PayPal, Skrill and Neteller. There is no minimum deposit for Latin America and Spain.

As for withdrawals, these are normally made within a period of 2 business days, not charging any type of commission if it is greater than 100 dollars, otherwise a small commission will be charged.

Trading

Setting up an account at XTB will not take long, you just need to register using your email and provide some necessary documents to verify your identity. XTB has a user support service 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Likewise, when you use XTB you do not have to pay any type of commission for the operations you carry out, the platform also has a mechanism to prevent you from falling into a negative balance in your account. So you will never lose more than what you have deposited when you trade with the leverage of 1: 200 for pro accounts and 1:30 for standard accounts.

Conclusions

XTB is one of the oldest trading platforms on the market, and when you look at its characteristics, you can understand why it won the award for “best broker to operate in derivatives” in the world for three consecutive years. Its simple user interface and support in the trader training process make it undoubtedly one of the favorite CryptoTrend brokers.

