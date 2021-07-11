Cryptocurrency : bridging the gap between sovereignty and performance

Compartir

In 2019, an estimated 99% of crypto asset transfers were carried out on centralized exchanges (CEX), based on the number used by top crypto critic Nouriel Roubini. CEXs are likely to remain a central element of the crypto trading landscape for the foreseeable future. CEXs are fast and convenient, but generally require merchants to fund an account controlled by the exchange. Unfortunately, history illustrates that this loss of sovereignty over a user’s digital assets can be an extreme and costly compromise.

Decentralized exchanges (DEX) offer an intriguing alternative and are gaining momentum, but they are not ready for prime time yet. Therefore, there must be a way to bridge the gap between user sovereignty and exchange performance.

When it comes to custody, control is better than trust

The nightmare scenario for merchants using CEX is that they could fall victim to hacking or fraud and lose their deposited funds. Although seven years have passed since the collapse of Mt. Gox in 2014, his name is still synonymous with the dangers of cryptocurrency fraud. Once the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) exchange, it filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after Bitcoin of approximately 650,000 clients disappeared. Victims are still seeking partial compensation from the insolvency proceedings in 2021.

Unfortunately, this form of counterparty risk remains a threat to this day. In April, the founder of Turkish stock exchange Thodex ran away with $ 2 billion in assets from unaccounted for investors. A year before that, China’s FCoin and Australia’s ACX closed without warning. Whether those failures were due to fraud, a hack, or business model issues, it doesn’t matter much to out-of-pocket investors. In an ideal world, the exchange operator (or a hacker who has compromised an exchange) should be denied the ability to discretely move client funds between accounts.

The status quo: managing risk carries higher costs

For well-capitalized or well-connected merchants, there are ways to mitigate these risks, but the solutions have their own drawbacks.

Credit is a way to avoid having to pre-finance an account. Yes, that is possible if you are willing to pay high fees to a broker or if you can get a line of credit with a particular exchange by establishing yourself as a leading customer. Either way, it’s expensive (and in the latter case, slow), and only top spenders have any chance of developing such a good relationship with multiple exchanges.

Off-exchange settlement networks offer an alternative to loading funds directly onto exchanges. These intermediaries hold the merchant’s funds and assume the counterparty risk for each exchange. In today’s environment, these intermediaries provide a valuable service for institutions, but still represent an additional layer of expense. Frictionless trading is over.

DeFi and the problem of transparency

If the problem is loss of asset sovereignty in CEXs, could DEXs be the solution? Yes and no. By using smart contracts and decentralized liquidity pools to enable asset exchanges, DEXs eliminate middlemen and allow traders to retain sovereignty over their assets. However, DEXs also come with big compromises, especially for large traders.

In a DEX, instead of matching buyers and sellers through a centralized matching engine, a smart contract performs the trades. Participants called “yield farmers” can lock their assets in a liquidity pool and earn returns in return. Each pool of liquidity makes it easy to trade a particular asset pair, like Bitcoin and Tether (USDT), for example. The smart contract will adjust returns according to the relative volume of assets in the group, to attract more scarcer assets and maintain a healthy balance. At the same time, the transaction fee a merchant pays will vary depending on the relative scarcity of the assets involved.

Although innovative, this approach does not scale well. Depending on the size of the liquidity pool, large trades can have an immediate strong effect on trading fees. Also, DEXs are very susceptible to pioneering. The leaders are traders (often bots) who scan for information suggesting a big trade is coming, then jump in with their own trade to profit from the expected price movement. Of course, these operating operations have their own effect on the market price, reducing the profit of the originally planned transaction. In CEXs, the risk is that if pre-financing is done on-chain, third parties can infer that a big trade is about to take place. However, these risks are greatly increased when using a DEX.

Due to the network delay in processing transactions, pending transactions can circulate between validating nodes before they are finally committed to a block. In fact, in smart contract-based DEXs, bids are sent transparently, so a leader simply has to watch incoming bids and bid on their own with higher fees or less network lag to make a profit. Also, as validators decide the order of transactions for the blocks they produce, it could introduce another manipulation opportunity.

So while DEXs are a tempting idea and present the opportunity for passive return, they are currently not well suited to the needs of most traders.

Can we build a better DEX?

So can the interests of traders be better protected without the downsides of existing DEXs?

One possible approach here would be to use blockchain as a trusted source and combine it with off-chain confidential computing hardware to handle order matching. For example, Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) can establish an isolated area within a computer processor, running separately from the standard operating system that is not accessible to the system administrator.

The comparison engine and trade execution software for an exchange could be placed inside a TEE, removing it from the control of the exchange owner. Each trader could then determine an allocation that the TEE could spend to settle trades on their behalf, eliminating the need for pre-financing or intermediaries. In addition, since the match would take place off-chain, the risk of overtaking would also be reduced.

Thinking longer term, a combination of other emerging techniques, such as multiparty computing or zero-knowledge testing, could be used to achieve similar results, but these approaches are currently less mature and would be difficult to implement in real-world scenarios. .

Conclution

The need to pre-finance on cryptocurrency exchanges presents problems and risks that represent a significant barrier to the adoption of digital assets. While DEXs offer an innovative alternative that leaves the trader in control of their funds, they also come with significant trade-offs. To drive widespread adoption of digital assets and gain a competitive advantage, cryptocurrency exchanges must explore ways to preserve user sovereignty without compromising performance.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Alain Brenzikofer is a co-founder of Integritee AG, a confidential hardware-enabled computing solution that combines blockchain and trusted execution environments. Active on blockchain since 2013, he contributed to Quartierstrom’s peer-to-peer energy markets initiative and founded Encointer, a crypto-based universal basic income project. In 2020, he led the team that won the Energy Web Innovation Challenge for a project that used reliable runtime environments for off-chain computing.