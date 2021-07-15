Cryptocurrency : Brazil becomes the first country in Latin America to approve Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

Compartir

The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) approved the first Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) just a few months after the approval of the Bitcoin ETF.

Ethereum (ETF) will track the performance of the second largest cryptocurrency. QR Asset Management will manage the fund.

QR Asset Management announced:

“Expanding the horizons for diversification, QETH11 has become an easy, safe, and regulated option for any investor to gain direct access to Ethereum through their preferred brokerage firm.”

🔴 BREAKDOWN: CVM approves the 1st Ethereum ETF in Latin America, or QETH11. O ETF from QR Asset Management, manager of the QR Capital group, will be listed in B3, which will become the 1st stock exchange in Latin America a ter um 100% Ethereum ETF. pic.twitter.com/idluRrN2zq – QR Capital (@qrcapital) July 13, 2021

Local media claim that CVM approved a second cryptocurrency-focused, exchange-traded fund. The QETH11 ticker will be used for the Ethereum ETF and will appear on the stock exchange of country B3. It will use the CME CF Ethereum benchmark rates used by CME Group.

QR noted that the ETH ETF would be using “secure institutional custody” provided by Gemini, a US exchange owned by the Winklevoss brothers.

This is the second approved cryptocurrency exchange fund in Brazil. The Bitcoin ETF was approved by the Brazilian securities regulator in March. Canada has three BTC ETFs that are active within its borders. All of them were approved since the beginning of this year.

On the other hand, the US SEC continues to reject ETF applications and postpones the latest attempts by VanEck Capital and SkyBridge Capital.

Most recently, Grayscale Investments selected BNY Mellon as its asset service provider. This is a grayscale preparation step to convert your Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin ETF.