Cryptocurrency : Bogotá presents an investment plan in Blockchain

The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá finances 2,800 million Colombian pesos ($ 740,000) to Blockchain companies. In fact, the program, called “Hub Blockchain Bogotá”, will support Blockchain-based companies with their own initiatives.

Specifically, as reported by the Colombian publication Semana. Investments between approximately $ 2,600 and $ 13,200 will be made in 100 companies. Which will receive advice on the implementation of Blockchain technology in their business models.

Very importantly, the District expects to benefit more than 1,200 MSMEs. In other words, it involves three different types of business: micro, small and medium. This project is proof of the importance that cities are giving to new technologies such as Blockchain.

That is why companies interested in accessing this program can register here. Where you will find all the necessary information to participate.

Bogotá presents an investment plan in Blockchain

With this intention, the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, through the District Secretariat for Economic Development (SDDE). In alliance with the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University. Also, iNNpulsa, Biointropic and Tribe Accelerator Singapore, invites Bogotá companies to participate in the programs of the Bogotá Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund (FITIC).

To better understand, iNNpulsa is the Colombian government’s entrepreneurship and innovation agency. Biointropic is the private entity dedicated to biotechnological projects. Likewise, Tribe Accelerator Singapore is the Asian company that develops Blockchain technology.

In this regard, Claudia López, mayor of Bogotá said: «Every venture, every company. You will be able to receive from FITIC between 10 and up to 50 million pesos in capital to be able to take your idea forward. But also in support of strategic resources, what each entrepreneur needs. And also in markets ».

The FITIC Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund exists for the entrepreneurial men and women of Bogotá to fulfill their dreams. We support them with financing, knowledge transfer and connection with markets so that their projects and ideas come true. pic.twitter.com/a9WxY6Fw3D – Claudia López 👍 (@ClaudiaLopez) June 21, 2021

In particular, it is not the first time that the FITIC has provided assistance. In particular, to new innovation and digital transformation projects in Bogotá. Since it has been on a journey since 2018. And it is not the first time that they make use of Blockchain technology.

The four Blockchain financing and innovation programs

Innovative Green Businesses: Seeks that companies develop new business models that positively impact the environment. As they reach new markets.Bogotá Design: A program for companies interested in sophistication of their products, services and channels. Through design and technology.Environment 2021: The companies participating in this program will be able to identify new innovation challenges.Hub Blockchain Bogotá: Program to strengthen the competitiveness of companies from various sectors that implement or develop this technology in their business model. To enhance its growth through the generation of solutions and connections with international partners.

So, the FITIC will select the most innovative, disruptive Blockchain ideas and projects. And what greater contribution to provide to the solution of the main problems of the city, and to the recovery of the economy. To train, support and accompany them in the development of their businesses.

It should be noted that the application time to the FITIC began on June 21. And on August 20, the names of the winners will be announced in each of the calls.

Finally, Claudia López pointed out: «We want to make Bogotá a benchmark in innovation and as a smart city. With these four FITIC programs we will help these companies and entrepreneurs, who are looking for new solutions to respond to current and future challenges.

So what do you think of Bogotá’s Blockchain financing programs? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Benjamin Graham: “Successful investments consist of knowing how to manage risk, not avoiding it.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related