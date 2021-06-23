Cryptocurrency : Bogotá City Hall will finance blockchain companies with USD 2,800 million

Key facts:

The Bogotá Blockchain Hub targets companies that implement or develop this technology.

Coordinated by public and private entities, the fund’s budget is USD 8,800 million.

The Bogotá Mayor’s Office announced the opening of four programs that will finance innovative activities. One of them, that of the Bogotá Blockchain Hub, will have a budget of USD 2,800 million and will be allocated to 100 startups dedicated to blockchain technology.

The Bogotá Innovation, Technology and Creative Industries Fund (FITIC) will have a total investment of USD 8,800 million and it will be organized by the District Secretariat for Economic Development (SDDE). In addition, the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, iNNpulsa (the Colombian government’s entrepreneurship and innovation agency), Biointropic (a private entity dedicated to biotechnology projects) and Tribe Accelerator Singapore (an Asian company that develops blockchain technology) will collaborate in its implementation.

Each of the 100 beneficiary firms may receive between 10 and 50 million dollars. Registration will be open from June 25, although there will be a pre-registration from the 21 of that month. Those interested in participating may apply for their projects at http://www.desarrolloeconomico.gov.co/fitic. Meanwhile, the winners will be announced on August 20.

According to the FITIC official site, the objective of the Bogotá Blockchain Hub is to “strengthen the competitiveness of companies from various sectors that implement or develop this technology in their business model, to enhance their growth through the generation of solutions and connections with international allies ».

In addition, the FITIC will include three other programs: Innovative Green Businesses, Bogotá Design and Environment. In total, the mayor’s office expects to benefit more than 1,200 small and medium-sized businesses from the city.

The main purpose of the initiative, which emerged in 2018 and has already delivered more than USD 25 million in resources to more than 400 companies, is to “select the most innovative and disruptive ideas and projects that provide the greatest contribution to the solution of the main problems of the city and the recovery of the economy, to train, support and accompany them in the development of their businesses.

So far, “the companies that have participated in FITIC report an increase in sales of 137% on average, thanks to training, financing, visibility and access to contacts generated by the programs,” they said from the agency.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, said in this regard: “We want to make Bogotá a benchmark in innovation and a smart city. With these four FITIC programs we will help those companies and entrepreneurs who are looking for new solutions to respond to current and future challenges, as well as those generated by the fourth industrial revolution. We are not only looking to overcome this crisis, but to come out stronger for the future ».

Colombia promotes the development of FinTech

The country in northern South America already has a journey in promoting technology companies. To such an extent that there are already others who have begun to copy their initiatives; Such is the case of Peru, which also opened a regulatory sandbox of FinTech companies similar to the one that Colombia carried out at the end of 2020, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

On the other hand, already in the field of speculation, Colombia seems to be interested in learning about the process of adopting bitcoin as a legal currency that occurred in El Salvador recently. In this sense, this medium said that a presidential adviser is in talks with Jack Mallers, one of the promoters of the Salvadoran bitcoin law.