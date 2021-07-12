Cryptocurrency : Bogdanoff twins claim they participated in helping Satoshi Nakamoto build Bitcoin

Compartir

Following the infamous meme showing one of the Bogdanoff twins on the phone telling the whales to start a crypto market dump, the Bogdanoff brothers now claim they participated in the invention of the leading cryptocurrency bitcoin with Satoshi Nakamoto. During an interview organized in L’Heure des Pros, the Bogdanoff twins said that, as mathematicians, the two were able to “participate in the development of part of the source code.”

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff claim to have helped Satoshi craft Bitcoin’s ‘predictive code’

There has been a long-standing joke that the Bogdanoff twins have the power to manipulate the crypto markets after he started a meme a few years ago that featured one of the twins ordering a substantial dump in the market.

The meme has been spotted by the twins, according to a recent interview on L’Heure des Pros and a recent appearance on the French TV show “Non Stop People.” Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff said they had seen the meme and explained that Satoshi Nakamoto probably has something to do with its virality online.

“It was probably Nakamoto who circulated [el meme de Grichka Bogdanoff]Igor Bogdanoff said. Igor further added:

[La imagen] was on all blockchains between 2010 and 2012 [y] it was downloaded more than 1.3 billion times.

Satoshi’s alleged acquaintance ‘Soïtchiro Shimoda’ and the two ‘Ancient Bitcoins’

The Bogdanoff twins are well known for their science-based television show called “Temps X”. Since the 1970s, the twins have been scientific essayists, and while Igor has a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, his brother has a Ph.D. in mathematics.

During the recent interview with the Bogdanoff twins, the two explained how they had worked with the inventor of the touch screen François Mizzi and an interesting Japanese scientist nicknamed “Soïtchiro Shimoda”.

There has been a long-running conspiracy theory / meme that says the Bogdanoff twins control the cryptocurrency markets. Bogdanoff-like memes show the brothers making calls to “kick him” or “get rid of him” when crypto investors least expect it.

The twins claim that in the early days, they regularly discussed ideas about blockchain and crypto assets with Shimoda. The Bogdanoffs wholeheartedly believe that Shimoda was associated with the “mythical person or group of people” who invented bitcoin. In fact, the Bogdanoff brothers further claim that two “old bitcoins” were awarded to the twins in 2008.

“Igor and I, as mathematicians, were able to participate in the development of part of the source code [de Bitcoin]especially the ‘predictive code,’ ”Grichka Bogdanoff told his interviewer.

During the two interviews, the Bogdanoff twins revealed that they also owned ethereum (ETH). In the near future, the infamous twins who are well known in memes and conspiracies, said that they will launch a new crypto asset called “Exo Coin”.

What do you think about the claims of the Bogdanoff twins? Do you think they are telling the truth or trying to get attention? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

