Cryptocurrency : Bobby Lee: “Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000”

The CEO of Crypto Wallet Ballet, Bobby Lee, the one who accurately estimated the 50% drop in the price of Bitcoin, once it approached $ 70,000. Actually, he indicated that now is when Bitcoin will break above $ 100,000.

In particular, in an interview with Venture Coinist’s Luke Martin, Bobby Lee, one of Bitcoin’s iconic figures, discussed when we could expect Bitcoin to break above the $ 100,000 mark.

Bobby Lee and his prediction for Bitcoin

“I think we will make it by late summer or fall of this year to go over $ 100,000. And then it will increase really fast.

Back in January @bobbyclee predicted that $ BTC would top out around 70k on the first run, and correct about 50%. That played out almost perfectly, tracking the 2013 cycle. What if Bitcoin goes through another double bubble? Https: //t.co/EvY0fM1Y12 – Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) June 26, 2021

According to Lee, once Bitcoin manages to multiply in one to three days, we can start talking about a superior market.

In fact, Lee does not believe that the price of Bitcoin has risen at a fast enough rate to signal a peak for this cycle.

And I’ll give another prediction. When we hit the bull market, how do you know that it is an all-time high? How do you know that it has really peaked? … If the price doubles in a day or two, that is when it is exhausted and that will be the all-time high of this market cycle ”.

In addition, he added: “The most important thing is that people always ask, how do you know when we hit the all-time peak? The spike does not occur on the basis of FUD and bad news.

Similarly, Bobby Lee indicated that the peak of the bull run will coincide with peak euphoria and parabolic price action.

“When there are calls for regulatory crackdowns, it usually sells out of panic. That is never the end of the peak.

However, according to Lee, the true end of the peak is usually when the price rises too fast and can no longer sustain it.

“That happens when the price doubles or increases from 50% to 100% in one or three days.”

Some previous predictions

To recall, in a 2018 tweet, Bobby Lee said that the next Bitcoin rally would start in late 2020. It would take off in early 2021 and continue to peak in December.

“People thought he was crazy for making such a specific prediction two years from now. So I think it will go up at least another 4-5 times. So it will reach $ 200,000 or $ 250,000 this year.

Among Lee’s other long-term predictions for Bitcoin is that the price of Bitcoin will plummet in 2022. Before bottoming out at about $ 41,000 in January 2023.

Also, in March he indicated that at the end of this year 2021, we could see Bitcoin at $ 300,000. Considering the historical data of previous bullish cycles.

Specifically, interviewed by the US network CNBC, he assured that, if history repeats itself to a certain extent, Bitcoin could reach the referred figure before the end of this year. And in a shorter term, he predicted the breaking of the $ 100,000 barrier for the summer, between June and September.

«I don’t know if history will repeat itself. But what we do know is that Bitcoin’s bull cycles come every four years. And this is a big one.

To culminate, will Bitcoin follow the path indicated by Bobby Lee? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Jesse Lauriston Livermore: “The mortal enemies of the speculator are: ignorance, greed, fear and hope.”

