Cryptocurrency : BNY Mellon Bank Leveraged to Provide Grayscales with Bitcoin ETF Services

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Grayscale Investments LLC announced Tuesday that it will select BNY Mellon bank (The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation) as its asset service provider for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The development comes as the crypto firm plans to convert its Bitcoin fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

According to the partnership they reached, BNY Mellon bank would begin handling accounting and administrative services for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) from October 1. Grayscale will use BNY Mellon for ETF services following the expected conversion of its $ 21.5 billion GBTC. according to Bloomberg, citing a statement Tuesday.

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, said these roles are currently being performed internally. “Our business has undertaken every possible initiative to prepare this product for an ETF conversion,” Sonnenshein said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The crypto firm also said that Mellon Bank would offer ETF and transfer agency services once the Bitcoin trust is converted to an ETF. Such a product would require various backend services where the deal asks the bank to offer such key functions for the crypto firm.

Grayscales’ latest announcement comes just 24 hours after the firm gained approval from the US SEC for its diversified crypto fund (Digital Large Cap fund), making the fund a reporting company of the SEC.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund would now submit its financial statements and other reports to the SEC, including meeting all other obligations enshrined in the Securities and Exchange Act. The announcement brought the crypto company one step closer to commitments to convert its Bitcoin trust into America’s first Bitcoin ETF.

In recent months, BNY Mellon has also been actively involved in the crypto industry. In February, the bank began providing Bitcoin custody services to its clients.

Meanwhile, this week almost 40,000 Bitcoins are unlocked on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which may affect the cryptocurrency market. One analyst commented on whether GBTC would be bullish or bearish for the Bitcoin market. Ulrik K. Lykke, CEO of ARK36, said:

“In theory, the unlocking of GBTC shares should not have any direct effect on the Bitcoin spot market. However, if all investors who own the currently locked shares were to rush out of their investment at the end of this lockdown. and they start selling their shares massively, it would probably put downward pressure on the price of BTC. “

Crypto ETFs Facing Hurdles

Grayscale first applied for a Bitcoin ETF in 2016, but spent the rest of 2017 engaging in discussions with the SEC. The company eventually withdrew its application because it believed that the regulatory landscape for crypto assets had not advanced to a point where such products could be approved for the market.

But since the regulatory environment has changed, the crypto firm is once again moving towards a Bitcoin ETF.

Grayscale is among many companies in the cryptocurrency market planning to gain approval for the Bitcoin ETF from US regulators. At least nine other companies have submitted applications, including Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, etc. So far, the SEC has not approved any Bitcoin ETFs in the US due to concerns about market manipulation and volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock