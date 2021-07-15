Cryptocurrency : Blockchain technology can financially empower women even in a pandemic scenario

The debate around women in cryptocurrencies comes up frequently, as this space is essentially dominated by men. However, 2021 shows signs that there are more women than ever investing, working and learning about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. In this sense, it is believed that blockchain technology can financially empower many women.

In this regard, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Finance of Nigeria, said that Blockchain technology could help empower unbanked and unbanked women around the world. world.

During the G20 High-Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, they discussed how Blockchain technology could help advance women’s financial inclusion in the COVID-19 era. and post pandemic.

“Of course, blockchain technology is something that brings more transparency in the way of doing business and eliminates intermediaries.” Said the Director General of the WTO. “I think that, particularly in the area of ​​finance, the ability to introduce this to transactions, I think it could be particularly beneficial for women who are often excluded from access to finance. I think it’s a good thing, something we should study. He argued, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Women have been excluded in the financial arena over the years and Blockchain technology could change that

And it is that, in the field of finance, women are marked by a long history of exclusion and sexism. Their struggle is well known in the traditional financial world.

It has always been a struggle when it comes to professional careers or reaching higher positions. For example, in 2020, only 37 of the 500 CEOs on the Fortune list were women, which was considered a record.

When it comes to investments, traditional finance has long excluded women. In America, a woman still needed her husband’s permission to open a bank account until the 1960s.

Although progress has been made, the way women are spoken to about money is still highly gender-driven. A study revealed that 65% of advice to women on financial matters focuses on reducing spending. Instead of smart investment strategies.

However, when it comes to cryptocurrencies. A small percentage of women involved are already making their mark, with more being added every day.

A Recent Boost Giving Bitcoin and Blockchain to Women

It may seem like Bitcoin is everywhere as the recent bull market has attracted more traders and stakeholders. However, the growth of women in this space has generally been slow.

A study on investors by Grayscale revealed that only 15% of investors in Bitcoin are women. However, 47% of all female investors surveyed said they consider investing in Bitcoin. This is an improvement from 43% in 2019.

Overall, 2020 and 2021 have seen much faster growth for women in crypto. According to CoinMarketCap research, the first quarter of 2020 saw a 43.24% increase in women compared to the same time last year.

In essence, women in many countries have often had more trouble accessing financial services than men, a situation that could have been exacerbated by the pandemic with the closure of many institutions.

Many experts have proposed the use of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology to promote financial inclusion in areas that lack the same infrastructure as developed countries, particularly where women may face long hours of travel to access credit providers. already restrictions on opening bank accounts, and sometimes they are not even allowed to legally own property.

