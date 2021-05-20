Cryptocurrency : Black Wednesday for the crypto market: The avalanche devastates everything

Today the entire crypto market is stained red since there is not a single cryptocurrency of the TOP 100 that has not suffered precipitous falls. The avalanche devastates the entire market no matter what. Is Bitcoin the culprit?

A disastrous day in the crypto market

The feeling of panic experienced today, Wednesday May 19, 2021, resembles Black Thursday in 2020 when COVID-19 swept the world. Today the avalanche experienced in the crypto market was not unleashed by COVID, but even so, we ended a gloomy day.

Starting with the leading crypto, Bitcoin, which plummeted to $ 30,000, wiping more than $ 500 billion from the currency’s peak market value. And, despite having managed to recover a level much closer to USD 40,000, the crypto is very far from the level that was trading last week.

In this way, Bitcoin for its part has lost 26% during the last 7 days. However, the point is that the avalanche did not exclusively affect the crypto leader, but wiped out most of the Altcoins.

Among them Ethereum (ETH), a crypto that recently traded above USD 4,000 and, after a loss of 21%, is positioned at USD 2,600. And, like this one, multiple cryptocurrencies have crashed.

What happened? The truth is that in the crypto market it is difficult to determine. However, the comments of Tesla CEO Elon Musk could play a fundamental role.

However, as we previously reported, Willy Woo, a leading crypto analyst, says that Bitcoin’s bull run is not close to over. Likewise, investor Raoul Pal warns that this is not a time for worries.

Entities I control have now acquired 111,000 #BTC and have not sold a single satoshi. #Bitcoin Forever. – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 19, 2021

In fact, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, emphasized that he has not sold a single satoshi and has no plans to do so. And for his part, Anthony Pompliano reminded the crypto community that volatility is the name of the game.

The avalanche sweeps even outside the crypto market

As expected, all the companies that have gained exposure to the leading crypto have been affected by what happened in the crypto market.

In this way, the shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) have decreased by 6.6% during the last 24 hours. However, the price fell to a low of $ 415. Likewise, Coinbase (COIN) shares have fallen 5.9% over the past 24 hours.

And, like these, the shares of Tesla, Square and PayPal have suffered the effects of what happens in the crypto market.

Increase the availability of Bitcoin on exchanges

Yesterday Lex Moskovski, investment director of Moskovoski Capital, shared data in which it is observed that 22,917 BTC were transferred to crypto exchanges in just 1 hour during Tuesday.

In this way, Moskovski highlighted that crypto investors are afraid and, curiously, this inflow in one hour is rival only with that observed in March 2020.

Coinbase and Binance ran into trouble during crypto market crash

Several major crypto exchanges experienced problems throughout the day, essentially as a consequence of a high flow of people on the platforms.

In particular, Coinbase reported throughout the morning to be experiencing “intermittent downtime.” While Binance decided to pause Ethereum related token withdrawals. However, Binance subsequently reported that withdrawals had been resumed but with an increase in gas rates.

JPMorgan sees Bitcoin at $ 140,000

Despite the terror experienced today, it seems that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. In this case, it has been JPMorgan that has raised the spirits by stating that Bitcoin is on its way to reaching $ 140,000.

In this way, in the note published yesterday, JPMorgan analysts raised that institutional investors are returning to gold, reversing a significant bullish action of the crypto market, according to CNBC.

Nonetheless, JPMorgan stands by its previous forecast and believes that the leading crypto has what it takes to value itself at $ 140,000.

In a few lines …

BlockFi mistakenly deposited large amounts of Bitcoin into users’ accounts. Wells Fargo could soon join the crypto market by offering a product to its wealthy investors. In the latest survey Bank of America fund managers argue that “Long Bitcoin” it is the busiest trade.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related