Cryptocurrency : Bitwise CIO Talks About Dogecoin And The Newly Launched Crypto ETF

Bitwise Asset Management listed its first ETF on NYSE Arca last week through a partnership with Exchange Traded Concepts. The recently launched Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ US) allows investors to put their money, not in cryptocurrencies, but in companies that provide infrastructure to the industry at large.

The ETF does not put investors’ money in cryptocurrencies

In an interview with Fox Business, Chief Information Officer Matt Hougan of Bitwise Asset Management said:

"By investing in our new ETF, you don't own Bitcoin or Ethereum directly, but rather the companies that participate in this fast-growing crypto economy. These are the Bitcoin brokerages, the cryptocurrency miners, the cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturers, these are the companies that build the roads, the bridges, and the infrastructure that allows the crypto economy to hum. "

Hougan acknowledged Monday that ETF companies are exposed to everything (good or bad) that affects the crypto space, including the theatricality of Elon Musk. The industry, he added, is volatile and will also be reflected in the ETF.

However, he suggested that investors focus on what cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in general aim to achieve: an efficient means of moving money around the world. More than volatility, Hougan said, what matters is that these are the fast-growing companies.

Hougan Says Dogecoin Sheds a Bad Light on Cryptocurrencies to Some Extent

Commenting on whether dogecoin is becoming a bad name for the entire crypto space, Hougan said on Fox Business:

“It’s a little bit. The reality is that what crypto does is take money out of the physical world and into the world of the Internet. And you get a lot of great things out of it. More efficiency, more speed, more innovation, lower cost, more inclusion. But you also get some of the bad stuff that comes with the internet, which includes aspects of celebrity culture, memes, and jokes.

“The problem for Dogecoin is that there is nothing in these celebrity endorsements that beats the fundamentals of it as blockchain technology. And while you’re digging under the surface, the fundamentals aren’t great, so am I kidding? Does it shed a bad light on cryptocurrencies? Up to a point, yes. But in the end, the overwhelming advantages of well-developed real cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will stand out, ”he added.

Despite the skepticism, Coinbase said last week that it will list Dogecoin on its platform next month.