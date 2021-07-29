Cryptocurrency : BitMart officially joins the Avalanche blockchain

BitMart, one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms, announces a new integration with the Avalanche network and will support its ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche platform, will be listed on BitMart on July 26, 2021.

Avalanche is the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, measured by time to completion, and has the highest number of validators securing your activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is incredibly fast, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly.

Since the launch of the mainnet in September 2020, the platform has grown to over 100 individual projects and 500,000 global community members.

AVAX is Avalanche’s native token. It is a hard-capped, scarce asset that is used to pay fees, secure the platform across the stake, and provide a basic unit of account among the multiple subnets created in Avalanche.

“Avalanche uses an innovative approach to provide a low-cost, fast, and green platform without compromising decentralization,” said Sheldon Xia, founder and CEO of BitMart. “We are more than excited to integrate with Avalanche and believe that this integration will profoundly benefit both our users and the network itself.”

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is one of the leading global digital asset trading platforms with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top cryptocurrency exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers more than 550 trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees on the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download the BitMart app to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, measured by time to completion, and has the highest number of validators securing your activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is incredibly fast, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition if deployed on Avalanche. Don’t you think so? Try an app on Avalanche today.