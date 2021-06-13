Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin’s Taproot update is on the way

The Bitcoin Taproot update was finally blocked and its activation is scheduled for November of this year. Specifically, data from Taproot.watch, a web page created by Bitcoin developer Hampus Sjöberg, shows that the lockdown phase has already been completed.

In this regard, Pieter Wuille, Bitcoin developer indicated: “According to BIP341, once blocked, activation is automatic at block 709,632, which is expected around November 14, 2021.”

Furthermore, he added: “This update expands the scripting capabilities of Bitcoin. So it makes certain things cheaper. And somewhat more private by often hiding what the exact spending rules were.

According to Jason Deane, Quantum Economics analyst: “Updates allow the extremely remote possibility of an error entering the system. Which would destroy trust in the entire cryptocurrency system. ‘

As a curious fact, according to Pieter Wuille, the activation in November is just the beginning. Well, the real work will be to create the software to take advantage of the improved protocol.

Very important, unlike the Bitcoin update of 2017 (Segregated Witness). Taproot has almost universal support, in part because these changes are fairly incremental improvements to the code.

The Bitcoin Taproot update

In fact, with 90% favorable signaling, reached at the height of block 687,284, mined by F2Pool on June 12, at 12:00 UTC. Taproot becomes a valid solution to use throughout the Bitcoin protocol and its decentralized network of nodes.

In the same sense, the set of Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIP) known as Taproot, have been in the signaling stage since last May 1, 2021. At the height of block 681,408, when the rapid test or Speedy Trial began agreed by developers and miners.

In this regard, after two unsuccessful attempts, Taproot was approved in more than 90% of blocks mined since the last difficulty period began, on May 29, at the height of block 685,440. The miners needed to mine 1,815 blocks in favor, out of the total 2,100.

So Alyse Killeen, Founder and Managing Partner of Bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark stated, “Taproot matters, because it opens up a wide range of opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in expanding the usefulness of Bitcoin.”

The best developers in the world are working on #Bitcoin, an exponentially advancing technology. A Bitcoin history thread from Pieter: the early history of Taproot. https://t.co/ERIIW2vEEZ – ALYSE (@AlyseKilleen) June 12, 2021

What is that new update?

This Taproot update is a soft fork, which adds improvements to the Bitcoin scripts. Allowing to improve privacy and simplify complex transactions.

To recall, Taproot was launched in January 2018 by Gregory Maxwell, a Bitcoin Core developer. Along with, Pieter Wuille, Anthony Towns, Johnson Lau, Jonas Nick, Andrew Poelstra, Tim Ruffing and Rusty Russell.

What will Taproot bring to Bitcoin?

Increases privacy significantly by hiding a certain amount of data Reduces the amount of information that must be transmitted to the network Reduces the cost of transaction validation, computing resources and time Reduces validation times transactions. This could lead to an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin as a means of payment and will bring improvements in the scalability of the Bitcoin network.

I close with this phrase from Confucius: “Success depends on prior preparation, and without it failure will surely come.”

