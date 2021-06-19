Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin’s shortcomings are a “boost for other crypto alternatives”

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capital, but it has shortcomings that have damaged its reputation and status, says the economics professor.

Bitcoin has arguably been the best performing digital asset in recent years. However, crypto is far from ideal, according to Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University. In an interview Thursday with CNBC, Prasad argued that Bitcoin has three major shortcomings that have given its competitors an edge.

The Cornell professor explained that while Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, it is not exactly anonymous as many paint it. Recently, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it had managed to recover $ 2.3 million in Bitcoin that had been paid for in a ransomware exploit involving Colonial Pipe. The bureau revealed that the operation was a success because it was able to trace the crypto wallet used by the hacking group.

Prasad explained that Bitcoin was developed to ‘provide pseudonymity’, but it has not complied with that. It added that it was traceable, especially when used to purchase goods and services. The Cornell economist stated that cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash had addressed the flaw by offering more anonymity.

The Indian economist also found flaws in mining the cryptocurrency as it negatively impacts the environment. He described the energy used to validate transactions on the network as bad for the environment. This is not surprising since several people and institutions share similar views. Perhaps the most prominent is electric vehicle maker Tesla, which stopped accepting Bitcoin payments last month.

The Musk-led company has since confirmed that it can recall the option only if the crypto turns green. Prasad noted that the biggest Bitcoin alternative, Ether, was getting a bit better in this regard by developing a new proof-of-stake mechanism that supposedly consumed much less power. However, Prasad was eager to point out that it is yet to happen, but it will come with a number of benefits including faster and cheaper transactions when it does happen.

The third shortcoming of Bitcoin highlighted by the former head of the Financial Studies Division in the IMF’s China division was its insufficiency as a medium of exchange. Prasad noted that the cryptocurrency was created to also serve as a digital currency, but had had little success in that regard.

He claimed that cryptocurrency is ‘slow and cumbersome’ when it comes to settling payments. Prasad also noted that its market is prone to large fluctuations, making it unsuitable as a medium of exchange. The economist believes that cryptocurrency has evolved into a speculative asset for many and no longer finds use as an alternative currency.

