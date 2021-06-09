Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin’s sell off likely played a key role in boosting gold’s appeal

Compartir

May was a testing time for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). The flagship digital asset was already reeling after climbing to nearly $ 65,000 in mid-April, due to profit-taking sentiment among traders.

Elon Musk accelerated the selloff by reversing his company’s plans to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla’s electric cars.

Later in the month, the People’s Bank of China reiterated to the country’s financial institutions against using virtual currencies for payments. Chinese authorities are also beginning to closely monitor cryptocurrency mining, the process by which computers mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

More blows to the cryptocurrency sector came from the US fiscal and monetary authorities, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested that more regulations are needed.

Overall, the barrage of negative updates caused the cryptocurrency market to lose more than $ 500 billion in May. As the benchmark digital asset, Bitcoin also suffered the brunt of the aggressive downward pressure, dropping 35.50% on the month.

Bitcoin is experiencing a strong trend reversal on its monthly charts following the May crash. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Meanwhile, physical gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted their strongest months in May 2021 since September 2020. Funds worldwide attracted a combined $ 3.4 billion compared to $ 4.8 billion. million in September, according to data provided by the World Gold Council (WGC).

In detail, US-based gold ETFs saw a $ 2.1 billion inflow. European gold ETFs reported deposits worth $ 1.6 billion. Nonetheless, Asian funds that track precious metal prices posted an outflow of around $ 300 million.

Gold ETF flow chart. Source: WGC

Strong demand for gold ETFs also contributed to their spot prices rising. As a result, the XAU / USD exchange rate rose 7.6% in May to $ 1,912,785 an ounce.

Negative correlation

Opposite movements in the Bitcoin and Gold markets indicated that a short-term negative correlation has been brewing between them. Additionally, Wall Street veterans Nick Colas and Jessica Rabe also wrote in their DataTrek Research report that the sell off of virtual currencies could have increased the attractiveness of gold among institutional investors.

Market strategists projected Bitcoin as a riskier alternative to gold. Meanwhile, they noted that the precious metal’s value does not halve in five weeks due to Elon Musk’s tweets, nor does it respond to lawmakers’ threats of a ban.

“Gold is, relative to virtual currencies, an investment without drama. [Por lo tanto], we continue to recommend a 3 to 5 percent position in gold for diversified portfolios. “

Bitcoin is largely a speculative gamble for wealthy and small retail investors looking for quick profits. But the fixed supply of BTC has also seen it benefit from fears of rising inflation, similar to gold. Companies like Tesla, Ruffer Investments, Square, and MicroStrategy added Bitcoin to their cash balances.

They did so to offset inflation risks brought on by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented expansionary policies, which include near-zero interest rates and a $ 120 billion monthly asset purchase program.

High-profile investments played a key role in the doubling of Bitcoin prices in the first quarter of 2021, further boosted to around $ 65,000 in mid-April by an increase in leveraged bets driven by debt and influx. of new retailers on the market.

On the other hand, gold ETFs reported six months of consecutive exits through May 2021. JPMorgan analysts in January 2021 reported that gold ETFs lost around $ 7 billion in the same period Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) , a trust operated by York-based New Grayscale Investments, attracted $ 3 billion.

The lack of capital injection into precious metal funds also reduced their spot offerings; XAU / USD closed the first quarter of 2021 down 10.14% versus Bitcoin’s 100% returns.

In May 2021, another JPMorgan report suggested that large institutional investors secured their gains in Bitcoin to seek opportunities in gold. They cited open interest data on Bitcoin futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which saw its biggest drop since October 2020. JPMorgan analysts said:

“The image of the bitcoin flow continues to deteriorate and points to a continued decline in institutional investors.”

Bitcoin (orange) showed a reverse trend to gold (pink) so far in 2021. Source: TradingView

The statements also appeared as Ruffer Investments, a UK-based fund managing around $ 33.95 billion for wealthy individuals and charities, also announced Tuesday that it has dumped its entire Bitcoin position and raised $ 1.56 billion. in profit.

Duncan MacInnes, Ruffer’s chief investment officer, told the Finance Times that they had switched the funds to gold, commodity stocks and inflation-protected bonds.

Macinnes added that Bitcoin is still “on the menu” for Ruffer’s potential investments down the road, noting that the world is desperate for a new safe haven against ultra-low bond yields.