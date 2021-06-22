Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin’s hash rate contracts

Compartir

Bitcoin’s hash rate has hit a new eight-month low. China’s BTC mining ban is having an effect and supports bearish stimulation in the market . Overall, Bitcoin’s hash rate has plummeted by over 40% in the last 5 weeks . China is trying to strengthen its own digital currency with a ban on BTC mining and trading.

While Bitcoin’s hash rate hit a local low, Bitcoin’s price was unable to break the all-important $ 42,000 mark again. As a result, the price of BTC fell below $ 33,400 on Sunday. China’s large-scale Bitcoin mining ban has lowered the hash rate for the time being.

China is vehemently enforcing the mining ban and forcing mining farms to cease operations within a specified timeframe. Partly with unannounced searches to “speed up” the process. Bitcoin miners have to search for new locations or permanently cease operations and sell their mining hardware.

Before the ban, the share of the total hash rate in China was over 60%. This share, which is also one of the biggest criticisms of Bitcoin’s decentralization, is currently plummeting and spreading across the globe. In addition, many new mining farms use, for example, in North America, sustainable energy sources. Hence, this development further promotes green BTC mining. According to the University of Cambridge, 39% of Bitcoin’s total hash rate currently comes from sustainable energy sources.

This not only removes the point of criticism to the centralization of the hash rate in China, but also the debate about the environmentally harmful BTC mining of coal power in China. However, the effects of the ban have a short-term negative impact on the price of Bitcoin. In the long term, the development for global adoption of the decentralized payment network should be viewed positively.

Due to the drop in the hash rate of BTC, the difficulty has been adjusted lower in recent weeks and the search for new blocks has become easier for miners. The mining difficulty ensures that each block is found every 10 minutes on average. It is precisely this mechanism that ensures that Bitcoin will reach a maximum number of 21 million BTC in the year 2140.

China’s ban on Bitcoin mining goes hand in hand with the country’s efforts for the digital yuan, which is currently gaining increasing popularity among the population. With the sweepstakes to sign up for banking apps, users can win 200,000 packages with 200 digital yuan each.

Currently, China is trying to get ahead in the field of central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Because the US, the EU and other countries are also planning their own digital currency in the coming years. BTC has unleashed a real trend for the past decade. The race for digital currencies is entering the first hot phase. Bitcoin as the only alternative to the digital currencies of the different central banks will play a very important role in this decade.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.