Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle Didn’t End With Price Falling, Says Ecoinometrics

In its most recent analysis, the firm points out that bitcoin can still grow 4 to 17 times more.

The analysis refutes the opinion matrix that blames bitcoin for what happens in other markets.

According to the most recent analysis by Ecoinometrics, the upward trend that the cryptocurrency market had been registering has not ended with the strong price correction experienced by bitcoin (BTC) since last May 19.

According to the analysis of this company, what is currently happening is a type of fall that not completely unheard of during a bull market after a halving. Something similar was observed in 2013, and -especially- in 2017.

“This is a common pattern across the network that usually occurs after mining rewards are halved,” the firm said in this week’s report. So remember the network is in the later stages of its third halving, which was executed in May 2020 bringing the rewards to 6.25 BTC.

In this sense, Ecoinometrics affirms that in these last 30 days nothing new has happened to change the macro uptrend with which bitcoin started the year. On the contrary, he concludes “that it is time to stack sats (satoshis)”, as he hopes that the pioneer cryptocurrency market grow 4-17 times (although it does not specify in what time).

We do not know what the value of bitcoin will be tomorrow, in a week or in a month. But what we do know is that there is a macro trend that is generating more and more money for bitcoin. Ecoinometrics.

A rise and fall pattern after each halving

To support its arguments, the analysis compares the current market situation with the course that the price of bitcoin followed in the periods after the two halves before May 2020.

This is how in 2013 (after the first reduction) BTC rose very fast before passing nearly 200 days into a dip that bottomed out by as much as 69%, from the all-time high it had reached at that time.

In this regard, an analysis published in CriptoNoticias reviews data on the price of BTC between November and December 2013, whose value approached $ 1,200, after spending several months at $ 100.

A significant relative high for BTC occurred on December 4, 2013, when it reached a price of $ 1,147. For the first time the cryptoasset reaches a significant value. Source: buybitcoinworldwide.com.

The highest peak was on December 4, 2013 with a price of 1,147 dollars, to fall by almost 50% the next day. This growth can be considered as the bubble after the first halving, which occurred on November 28, 2012.

Something similar happened during the second halving, which took place in July 2016, after which the price began a constant rise that took BTC to the all-time high of nearly $ 20,000 December 2017. Subsequently, in 2018, came a decline followed by a long period of decline, before reaching new highs in 2021.

This happens because with each halving the supply decreases and the demand increases. It is therefore expected that the bubbles occur and the value of bitcoin increases substantially. The influence tends to be noticeable in the medium or long term. Hence the importance of taking into account the post halving effects both in the rise of 2017 and in the rise of this 2021.

The bitcoin market is not as correlated to gold

In its report, Econoimetrics also talks about the equivalences that are made to compare the bitcoin market with the gold and stock markets. Assures that there is no correlation that many establish between these markets.

For now, what the data indicates is that bitcoin is not correlated with gold, stocks, rates, the oil market, and commodities in general. During liquidity events in the stock market, bitcoin is sold (just like gold) to raise cash for margin calls. Not the other way. Ecoinometrics.

The firm reiterates its thesis that the bitcoin market is still small. He said it in a previous analysis, reported by this medium, in which he reaffirms that the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency is still below large companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple. The same is true in relation to gold and the stock market.

The bitcoin market moves around $ 740 billion, while the total cryptocurrency market barely exceeds $ 1.7 trillion. “These figures give cryptocurrencies a lot of room to keep growing.”

In contrast, “there is around USD 2.5 trillion in gold captured by financial instruments, while the total size of the physical gold market is between 9 and 11 trillion dollars.”

The bitcoin market is still very small compared to the oil, gold and stock markets. Source: Ecoinometrics.

Contagious argument: “now bitcoin is to blame for everything”

The analysis especially comments on the fact that an opinion matrix is ​​being imposed that blames bitcoin for falling stock market shares and oil prices, also occurred on Wednesday, May 19. He points out that these drops have more to do with sentiment around interest rates and inflation.

However, ‘apparently bitcoin is to blame for everything now. That’s good because you know we’ve clearly reached the FUD (fear or uncertainty) peak. But I really don’t believe it. You can’t blame bitcoin for everything, “says the Ecoinometrics analyst.

The report sees in these ideas a contagious trend, considering that even Pope Francis “starts spitting on bitcoin”.

In a May 19 tweet, Pope Francis called for the replacement of fossil-based technologies, referring to bitcoin mining. Source: Twitter.

As a sample, a recent tweet is inserted where the Supreme Pontiff questions technologies based on fossil fuels, and interferes in the debate around the supposed environmental damage caused by cryptocurrency.