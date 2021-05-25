Cryptocurrency : Bitcoiners position themselves before the Bitcoin Mining Council formed by Musk and Saylor

Key facts:

For some in the bitcoin environment, Musk doesn’t care about Bitcoin or the environment.

There are those who see in this organization an attack against Bitcoin.

Do Elon Musk and Michael Saylor Promote a Formula to Mitigate the Environmental Impact of Bitcoin Mining? Is it really necessary to do it or the Bitcoin Mining Council that they formed together with North American mining companies is rather an attack against the decentralization of the network? The debate is alive in the bitcoiner community, with various conflicting positions.

As reported by CriptoNoticias earlier this Tuesday, May 25, Musk and Saylor met with the main companies dedicated to Bitcoin mining in the United States and Canada. Argo Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings or Galaxy Digital stand out on the list.

Indeed, the CEO of Galaxy, Mike Novogratz, thanked both entrepreneurs for the initiative. In particular, he stressed that Musk had “heard and participated” in a project of which Novogratz is proud to be a part on behalf of Galaxy.

But beyond people directly involved with the project, the majority position in the bitcoiner world is of rejection or at least some skepticism about the intentions of the participants. Especially from Musk, who first voiced support for Bitcoin and later rejected it by criticizing its alleged environmental impact.

One of those who has directly targeted Musk is Qiao Wang. The researcher, a former Messari Crypto analyst, assured via Twitter that Tesla founder is not really interested in mining or Bitcoin. “This whole drama was about promoting his own core business, which is energy,” he wrote.

Precisely, this appreciation of Wang and other bitcoiners seems to coincide with a news that emerged a few hours after Musk began to attack Bitcoin mining: Tesla would be aspiring to financing for renewable fuels in the United States, which seems to support a potential interest economical on your part. Not exactly environmental.

Among the exceptions to the criticism, Nic Carter’s position stands out. The analyst and researcher confirmed via Twitter his position on pro of the search for a more environmentally friendly mining.

Carter said that “the voluntary disclosure of the miners’ energy mix is ​​a total no-brainer,” referring to the Mining Council’s plans to standardize reporting on energy consumption and setting environmental targets among bitcoin mining organizations. .

Looking for control over Bitcoin?

Some bitcoiners referred to the advice as “an attack on Bitcoin” sponsored by regulators, with the intention of exercising control and censorship on the network. Others saw it as a step to “create green bitcoins and separate them from non-green BTCs,” or mined without renewables.

One of the companies involved is Marathon Digital Holdings. The same as has undertaken an attempt to censor transactions coming from Bitcoin addresses sanctioned by OFAC, the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Although the thesis of an attempt to control seems to have support in the bitcoin environment, there are those who downplay the potential threat. Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti, assured that the nature of the initiative does not matter because the miners do not control Bitcoin.

“We love Bitcoin as it is”: Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall has referred to the stance of some bitcoiners that consider the Council of Miners as an attack. Wall assured that this organization, of which Argo is part, does not seek any type of incident or change in the Bitcoin protocol. They only try to promote mining with less environmental impact.

“We are not talking about the Bitcoin code or block size or anything related to changing the nature of Bitcoin […] We all love Bitcoin as it is, as a decentralized and permissionless system, “responded to the criticism Wall, quoted by Coindesk.

Although, in effect, there has been no overt intention to affect the Bitcoin code in any way, many maintain their position against the organization of North American miners and the form of meeting “behind closed doors” that they carried out with one of the most critical personalities towards Bitcoin recently, as is the case of Musk.