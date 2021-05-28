Cryptocurrency : Bitcoiner pays $ 22 million in crypto for luxury Miami apartment

Key facts:

The owner is now a neighbor of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.

The operation was carried out through the SolidBlock tokenization platform.

An unidentified bitcoiner paid $ 22.5 million in cryptocurrency for a luxurious apartment located in the exclusive Surfside area of ​​Miami. The property belongs to the Arte by Antonio Citterio condominium where Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of former United States President Donald Trump, also lives.

Apartment comprises the entire ninth floor of the structure and has four rooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, a bar for wine tasting, an indoor pool and an outdoor pool, large dressing rooms, a gym and a terrace with 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea.

The purchase was made through the real estate tokenization platform, SolidBlock, as reported through a press release released this Thursday, May 27. The operation occurs just two weeks after the condominium announced that it began accepting bitcoin (BTC) and ethers (ETH) as a form of payment, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

“There is a strong pent-up demand for cryptocurrency transactions to be smooth and secure for both parties, and this agreement is one such example,” said Alex Sapir, president of Sapir Corp LTD, whose subsidiary developed the condominium.

Buyers eager to use bitcoin

The executive explained that after announcing that the condominium accepted cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, his office began receiving dozens of calls from qualified buyers. What happened draws even more attention if one takes into account that the cheapest apartment in the Arte condominium costs 10.8 million dollars or its equivalent in cryptocurrencies.

Sapir interpreted the fact that digital assets are booming, however, they have not reached a complete massification, so any opportunity that opens to use them is received with attention by bitcoin enthusiasts.

The sale of the apartment, traded with cryptocurrencies, also represents an unprecedented event in terms of prices per square meter in the area. According to the press release, the property would have a valuation of more than $ 43,000 per square meter.

Miami local authorities such as Mayor Francis Suárez are pushing for a bitcoinization of the city. The American city could become the next “Silicon Valley” for companies related to cryptocurrencies. Due to the growing interest in topics related to digital assets, different blockchain or crypto asset organizations are holding events in the jurisdiction.