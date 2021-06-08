Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin would have “express” approval in the El Salvador congress

Key facts:

For the legislator Rodrigo Ayala, the use of bitcoin in the country will be optional.

Deputy Elisa Rosales denied that she wants to replace the use of the dollar.

The bill that seeks to convert bitcoin (BTC) into legal tender in El Salvador, and which would be introduced this week by President Nayib Bukele before the Legislative Assembly, would have “express” approval. Of the 84 legislators in the chamber, 56 belong to the ruling New Ideas (NI) party, which would accelerate the debate for the adoption of cryptocurrency.

A group of deputies have already spoken in favor of the initiativeOthers have even changed their Twitter profile to add an image with laser eyes or “laser eyes”, a bitcoiner trend in support of BTC. One of the first to do so was the president of the Assembly, Ernesto Castro, who would lead the deliberations on bitcoin at the headquarters of the legislative power.

Castro was followed by fellow deputies Rubén Flores, Caleb Navarro and William Soriano. The latter emphasized yesterday, Sunday, June 6, that the names of El Salvador and Nayib Bukele «will be forever tied to BTC. Millennials have taken the Presidency and Congress of El Salvador.

In relation to the upcoming debates and the implications that a bitcoin adoption would have on a national scale, Congressman Rodrigo Ayala explained that, although he does not yet know Bukele’s proposal, he considers that the cryptocurrency would solve some of the financial obstacles that exist today.

The Legislative Assembly will receive a bill this week for the country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Source: Wikipedia.

«Bitcoin can serve as a basis for obtaining future credits. You do not need to have a credit record, this solves many problems, of course it will be optional, it will not be taxable. We have not known the proposal, but we are anxious. On the issue of Bitcoin, the transfer is much more direct, “said the legislator.

Who would also vote in favor of bitcoin as legal tender is Congresswoman Elisa Rosales. For the congresswoman, Bukele’s announcement would put El Salvador in the technological “vanguard.” The parliamentarian also denied that a adoption of this type is interpreted as a replacement for the dollar of the United States in the country.

Rosales cited as a case of success the experience that the inhabitants of El Zonte have had when using bitcoin within a circular economy. Residents use the Lightning network over Bitcoin to purchase products or pay for services in local businesses, a fact that has been reported by CriptoNoticias.

Voices against Bitcoin in El Salvador

Once the news was spread that El Salvador would present a proposal for bitcoin to obtain legal status in the country, various voices have spoken out against adoption. One of them is that of the economist Luis Membreño who believes that transactions on the Bitcoin network do not leave “traces.”

“When (money) passes through the financial system, a trace remains and all money laundering activities are under control. But when they are done via cryptocurrencies that is lost and this can encourage more money laundering in the country, more incentives for drug traffickers, extortion and money laundering from corrupt public officials, “said Membreño, who would not know how the distributed records operate. where each transaction is publicly registered on the blockchain.

Another opinion against the use of bitcoin as legal tender is that of the economist Manuel Hinds. For the academic there are two possibilities: which BTC was used as a means of payment and another as national currency.

“As far as using bitcoin as a means of payment is concerned, there is no reason to be alarmed. If you want to use it as the currency, which establishes the value of all things in the country, it would be crazy, “said Hinds in an opinion article published in the daily El Salvador.

The adoption of BTC as legal tender in El Salvador has only just begun. It is not clear how long legislators will hold the debate in congress or if they will have to make modifications to the proposal presented by Bukele. The deliberations would begin this week.