Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Whales: What have they done in the last few hours?

Bitcoin started this week with an attempt to break above $ 40K. However, the momentum could not be sustained for long and is currently worth US $ 37,643. This represents a drop of 2.40%. In that sense, we wanted to analyze the activity of the Bitcoin whales in the last hours.

Bitcoin’s price range has hovered between $ 36,419 and $ 40,539 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. Meanwhile, Bitcoin whales maintain trends that we want to show you, especially when it comes to introducing liquidity to the market. In this scenario where Bitcoin tries not to continue falling, we can speculate on what the whales could do next with their tokens and for this, we analyze their recent activity.

Featured Bitcoin whale activity in recent hours

The first thing to highlight is that in the last 24 hours, the whales mobilized a total of 21,948 BTC through 17 operations. The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was the introduction of liquidity to the market. This is because 10,872 BTC went from unknown wallets to exchanges through seven operations. The above is equal to 49.54% of the daily total.

The second most marked trend so far has been accumulation, with a total of 7,287 BTC transferred through five operations. The latter is equal to 33.20% of the total accounted for.

Finally, we found that transferring between exchanges was also present, but in a less obvious way. Specifically, Bitcoin whales transferred 3,789 BTC through five transactions from one exchange to another (17.26% of the total).

The interesting thing is that in contrast to last week, when they mobilized 41,816 BTC in seven days, in just one day they already reached more than half of the mobilized BTC. Therefore, we can expect a lot of movement for the rest of the week. Likewise, the contrast is shown in the trends, since from July 19 to 25, whales accumulated 26,614 BTC.

About Bitcoin

The BTC market has seen a sharp breakout this past week, going from consolidation lows of $ 29,479 to a high of $ 35,423 on Sunday. As investors return to profitability, the question arises as to whether or not they will start spending those tokens on the strength of the market or whether the conviction to do HODL remains. If we rely exclusively on what was observed this Monday, we would say that the whales are taking advantage to sell some of their tokens.

Open interest in perpetual futures markets has been largely flat for the past two months, hovering between around $ 10 billion and $ 12 billion since May according to Glassnode. However, over the past week, perpetual futures open interest rose a remarkable $ 1.4B along with the price rally. Often times, high open interest begins to increase the likelihood of a volatile leverage contraction.

During Monday’s rally, nearly $ 120 million in BTC shorts were liquidated within an hour, largely confirming that a small contraction is the main driving force.

In direct contrast to the volatility in the spot and derivatives markets, the volume of transactions and activity in the chain remain extremely calm. On a 14-day median basis, entity-adjusted transaction volume for Bitcoin remains depressed at around $ 5 billion per day. This is still a significant decrease from the US $ 16 billion / day before the May settlement.

Final comments

It remains to be seen if on-chain volumes begin to rally in response to the recent volatile price action. In general, chain activity remains somewhat bearish and remains calm. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor Bitcoin whale activity and BTC price fluctuations.

