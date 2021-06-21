Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin whales mobilize 92,915 BTC this week What trends predominated?

During the week of June 14-20, 2021, Bitcoin whales mobilized 92,915 BTC through 51 operations. Here it is worth mentioning that the Whale Alert reports on Twitter seem to have stopped including movements between unknown wallets and, therefore, this trend was not registered during the week.

Before continuing, we reiterate that all the data collected in this summary can be found in the Whale Alert reports on Twitter. This article is just a look at one of the factors that influence the price of BTC, and it is not isolated from the rest.

Bitcoin whales mobilize 93K BTC this week

Chart showing weekly Bitcoin whale activity in summary. About 92,915 BTC were mobilized. Source: Whale Alert

The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized during the analyzed time was the transfer between exchanges. Interestingly, this would be the first time in a long time that this has happened. As the summary table shows, 38.88% of the weekly total went from one exchange to another, which is equal to 36,123 BTC. What made the difference is that on Friday, June 18, the whales mobilized about 24,600 BTC in this way.

The accumulation then regained some strength this week, with a total of 30,982 BTC (33.34% of the weekly total) moved from exchanges to unknown wallets. With this, the supply of whale tokens in the market was lower than in previous weeks.

Regarding the introduction of liquidity in the market, we can highlight that the whales carried 25,810 BTC from unknown wallets to exchanges. The above is equal to 27.78% of the weekly total.

Bitcoin performance this week

At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin is worth $ 34,282, representing a 4.36% drop in the last 24 hours. This is the continuation of a decline shown since the beginning of the weekend. Earlier in the week, BTC struggled to stay above $ 40K, but it was pretty short-lived. According to TradingView, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index remains at 39.28, which is considered neutral. However, there are about 16 technical indicators that show a strong selling trend in the market in the last 24 hours.

Weekly chart of the price of Bitcoin. Source: CoinDesk

According to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju: “The BTC market is very uncertain at the moment. Selling whales indicates a bear / false bull market, and retail implies a bull market. We are in neutral now. Stop trading, be patient and wait for the next volatility. ‘

Something that could have greatly influenced these events is the fact that the Federal Reserve took an aggressive turn, pushing the time of its next interest rate hike forward until 2023. Since then, most assets, including BTC, have faced selling pressures. However, Bitcoin has remained relatively resilient compared to most fiat currencies and gold.

Final comments

Therefore, it could be said that in the short term the trend is quite bearish. If you are one of those who hopes to recover an investment made at higher prices, perhaps you should not sell at this time. The whales that sold their tokens before may have taken the opportunity to buy again at lower prices. But they are by no means in a selling trend at current prices, and that is why we invite you to closely follow not only the weekly whale activity summary, but the real-time BTC updates.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related