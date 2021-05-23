Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin whales mobilize 342,124 BTC this week How were their operations?

Throughout the week, Bitcoin whales mobilized a total of 342,124 BTC through 175 trades. And although you may think that this amount is surprising, we want to show you the outstanding trends, which are even more interesting.

For this we bring you our summary table, prepared from the Whale Alert reports on Twitter throughout the week. The downtrend continued, and even worsened. Therefore, we will analyze the activity of the Bitcoin whales in parallel with the performance of Bitcoin to assess if there is any correlation.

Summary chart of Bitcoin whale operations during the week. A bloody week for BTC is worth mentioning. Source: Whale Alert.

Knowing the operations of Bitcoin whales and their trends

As the summary table shows, apparently the predominant trend, at least in terms of BTC mobilized seems to be the transfer between unknown wallets. Out of a total of 342,124 BTC, 49.25% (168,481 BTC) were mobilized in this regard. However, this is simply thanks to the fact that on Monday, May 17, the whales mobilized 158,481 BTC in this way. The rest of the days there was almost no activity between unknown wallets, except for a trade on May 20 for 10,000 BTC.

With this we can see that although in quantity it seems to be predominant, in terms of persistence it was not. We also noted that the accumulation narrowly outpaced the introduction of exchange liquidity. But for four different days, the introduction of liquidity to the market was much more than the accumulation. All this probably due to the weakening of the price of the cryptocurrency.

Thus we have that the whales carried out accumulation operations for a total of 68,855 BTC (20.13%), and transfers to exchanges from unknown wallets for 63,370 BTC (18.52%). Finally, we found that 41,418 BTC went from exchanges to other exchanges throughout the week (12.10% of the weekly total).

Bitcoin price explained

At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin changes hands for $ 33,606, representing a 10.77% decline in the last 24 hours. The range has remained between US $ 31,179 and US $ 38,425 according to CoinDesk. Although the operations of introduction of liquidity into the market by the Bitcoin whales were latent, it does not fully explain this marked decline in BTC.

According to Nick Mancini, an analyst at Trade the Chain, the specific reason for today was the news from the exchange Huobi, which said it is reducing some of its offerings in some countries due to China’s increasingly tough line on crypto .

Although Huobi was the specific catalyst for today’s slump, it is just the latest negative news in the sector to have been battered in recent weeks. Fears of cryptocurrency restriction in China, fears of upcoming regulation in the United States, and that Tesla would turn its back on Bitcoin have hit the market.

In the short term, several analysts said they see $ 30K as strong support and, with many sell-offs out of the way, a possible recovery in the coming week. However, as we see, the negative news is what can determine the direction of BTC and the market sentiment. The same is true for trends in Bitcoin whale trading.

Additional comments

BTC entries on exchanges increased considerably especially since May 19. This indicator of whale dumping peaked for the year since the big sale in March last year. Whales keep depositing their BTC on exchanges. However, these whales that sold above 40K-50K may be able to take advantage of current prices to buy back their tokens.

