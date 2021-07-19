Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Whales in Brief: Introduction of Market Liquidity Keeping BTC Down?

During the week of July 12-18, 2021, Bitcoin whales mobilized 50,219 BTC through 31 operations. Compared to the previous week, it represents a revival of BTC transfers by whales, but what trends stood out the most? Find out here with us. Meanwhile, BTC remains lower this weekend.

Before continuing, we reiterate that all the data collected in this summary can be found in the Whale Alert reports on Twitter. This article is just a look at one of the factors that influence the price of BTC, and it is not isolated from the rest.

Bitcoin whale activity, while BTC is down

The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized during the time analyzed was the introduction of liquidity in the market. As the summary table shows, 49.55% of the weekly total went from exchanges to unknown wallets, which is equal to 24,882 BTC.

Weekly roundup of Bitcoin whale activity, as BTC is shaping up to the downside this weekend. Source: Whale Alert.

Next, accumulation was the second strongest trend in terms of BTC transferred. A total of 17,408 BTC went from exchanges to unknown wallets during the week (34.66% of the weekly total).

Regarding the transfer of BTC between exchanges, we can highlight that the whales carried 7,929 BTC from unknown wallets to exchanges. The above is equal to 15.79% of the weekly total.

Although the accumulation is latent, and there are those who believe that there could be a supply shock in the future, the introduction of liquidity to the market is what seems to have predominated on the part of the whales this week.

More on the context of BTC

All the above summary seems to match from the dice displayed by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, who assured that «(BTC) selling pressure appears to be high». To do this, he used the ‘Whale Dumping’ indicator.

However, analyst Willy Woo contrasted this view by saying that “the quoted metric is only a proportion of the large deposits in all deposits. It does not analyze withdrawals. It may appear that whales are dumping on exchanges, but it does not factor in the purchase of whales. What is really happening is that the whales are buying and selling, being neutral.

The truth is that at the time of publication, Bitcoin is worth US $ 31,524, with a decrease of 0.55% in the last 24 hours according to CoinDesk. This is close to its two-week low, so the outlook does not appear to be very positive for the bulls. The big concern is that a drop below the psychological level of $ 30,000 could trigger additional sales.

The drop came after an upward rebound, which may have been influenced by a CoinDesk report that Bank of America had approved BTC futures trading for some clients. But it doesn’t appear to have had a lasting effect, and whale activity seems to support this downward trend.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related