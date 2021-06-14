Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin whales continue June with a trend leaning to the sale

Bitcoin whales continue the month of June with a slower activity, compared to May, where the predominant trend seems to have shifted towards the sale. This week there were no movements between unknown wallets reported by Whale Alert.

At a general level, the whales mobilized 70,973 BTC through 50 operations, which we will detail below. But before continuing, we reiterate that all the data collected in this summary can be found in the Whale Alert reports on Twitter. This article is just a look at one of the factors that influence the price of BTC, and it is not isolated from the rest.

Summary table of the activity of the Bitcoin whales in the second week of June, showing the tendency to introduce liquidity in the market for a possible sale of BTC. Source: Whale Alert

Bitcoin whale activity in the second week of June

This week the predominant trend was the introduction of liquidity in the market, just like last week. This thanks to the transfer of 35,012 BTC from unknown wallets to exchanges. The above is equal to 49.33% of the weekly total. In these cases, one possibility is that they were taken to exchanges for sale.

Likewise, it was recorded that the whales accumulated 26,433 BTC mobilized from exchanges to unknown wallets. That is, 37.24% of the total mobilized by the whales left the market.

Finally, we have that the whales advanced in June moving 9,528 BTC between exchanges (13.43% of the weekly total).

What do we know about Bitcoin?

As of this writing, BTC changes hands for a total of $ 39,000, which is a 10% increase in the last 24 hours according to CoinDesk. This development follows a few weeks in which concerns about increasingly stringent regulations in China on cryptocurrencies played havoc with the price of BTC.

However, at this time any Chinese “crackdown” on cryptocurrency mining is a golden opportunity for miners from other latitudes. Washington and Beijing would find it difficult to stop Bitcoin mining, or at least legislate it outright. As long as at least one computer is “mining BTC,” it exists. In that case, if the price of Bitcoin goes up, more miners will be activated, motivated by rewards.

Not that mining is untouchable. The risk is there, but it is not a regulatory risk that affects the security of Bitcoin itself. The market seems to be better understanding that difference between technological risk and regulatory risk on cryptocurrencies. According to CoinDesk, “in the vacillation between market cycles driven by retail and institutions, that dynamic could change rapidly.”

Therefore, this selling trend displayed by Bitcoin whales in this week of June can be two things. The first that they prefer to opt for more attractive altcoins in the short term, or that they expect BTC to go down again in the near future. We still hope you stay tuned in this regard.

