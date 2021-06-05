Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin whales are piling up behind the scenes adding 50,000 BTC to their wallets

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged more than 5% after touching the $ 40,000 level. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the lyrics to “In the End,” a song topping the rock band Linkin Park’s charts, attached with the hashtag Bitcoin and a heartbroken emoji.

However, these shocking waves have taken over the BTC market recently, they did not reduce the spirit of crypto whales to hoard more Bitcoin, as Santiment recognized. The chain metrics provider explained:

“Bitcoin continues to hover in the $ 37k to $ 39k range, but the whales are piling up behind the scenes. Addresses with 100 to 10k BTC have added 50,000 BTC in total to their wallets, or ~ $ 1.95 billion. “

Additionally, chain analyst William Clemente III recently revealed that BTC supply was returning to long-term forks, showing a bullish sign.

The fight between bulls and bears

Bitcoin is down 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $ 36,518 intraday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Hence, it has been a fight between bulls and bears in the Bitcoin market after the leading cryptocurrency fell to lows of $ 30k on May 19 from an all-time high (ATH) of% 64.8k recorded in mid-April.

Market analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes that BTC needs to regain the $ 37.3 area and witness a drop to another relative low of $ 34k. He said :

“Bitcoin did not break the resistance and lost the $ 37,300 area, which I consider important. I would like to see Bitcoin regain that level to test resistance at $ 40K again. If that is not possible, we are looking for $ 34K for another higher low. “

It remains to be seen how Bitcoin will develop in the short term and if it will regain momentum to continue reaching new ATHs in 2021, as some experts and analysts had given BTC a target of $ 100k before the close of the year.

Image Source: Shutterstock