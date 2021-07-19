Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bigger Losses Coming Next?

The price of BTC continues to be pressured by sellers taking their coins to exchanges. If you want to find out where the price is likely to move next, check out this weekly Bitcoin forecast.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 31,425.76, accumulating a loss of 0.23% in the last 24 hours. The week is about to close quite bearish, thanks to a cumulative loss of 7.55%.

For the moment, the odds continue to tilt downward for the short term, and will continue to do so as long as we do not see whale deposits on exchanges decline considerably.

We recently saw a significant deposit of BTC on Binance, 14,550.78 coins to be exact, which tells us about a higher liquid coin supply.

This bearish tide comes right in the middle of a 16,000 BTC breakout from Grayscale stock. In June, strategists at JP Morgan & Chase warned that this event could trigger the next wave of sales.

Despite everything, metrics such as the uptrend of stablecoin deposits on exchanges, and a Bitcoin tending towards scarcity, tell us that the long term can still be positive.

Bitcoin weekly forecast

Performing an analysis of the daily BTC chart, we noticed a clear bearish direction in the very short term, due to the continuous lower and lower maximums and lows.

However, this small trend occurs within a larger lateral range, with large support around 30k, and resistance at 40k. For this reason, it is not too worrying yet.

At the moment we will most likely see some more losses during the beginning of the week.

But, buying pressure on the support zone that the price is in could quickly surprise sellers.

To think about a recovery, the price must break through the immediate resistance at $ 32,820. But it will not be until we exceed $ 40,000 when we can confirm a resumption of the major trend.

In case of losing the support zone, the terrain would be clear up to $ 26,500. Further down the next support is at $ 23,810.

Weekly Bitcoin price forecast. BTC vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

Major trend continues to defend the surrounding support zone at 30k

Despite the fact that we are seeing a relevant bearish week, the price still does not escape the support zone where we have continuously seen buying pressure, capable of causing strong rejections of low prices.

Bitcoin’s dominant bullish tilt over the past few months makes this weekly forecast not so negative. For despite the short-term problems, the decline is not really that worrisome for those who have their sights set on large time frames.

BTC vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

