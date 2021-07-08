Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin volatility at 8-month low

The volatility index of the most popular of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is in one of the most important periods of stagnation in months. This is the lowest level since November 2020, just before the start of the bull-run that brought BTC to the brink of $ 65K.

The price of Bitcoin reached high levels in late 2020 and early 2021. Thousands of people around the world invested in order not to be left behind. At that point, volatility loomed over the cryptocurrency, urging that it could lower its price at any time. The bull markets loaded with volatility tend to suffer significant falls under any circumstance related to the asset in question.

The same can be said, in reverse, for highly volatile bear markets. These can resume an uptrend. However, when it comes to low volatility, explains the Bitcoinist portal, the chances of going in one direction or the other are difficult to predict. In the case of the current state of Bitcoin, he explains that it is in a 50-50 plane of going in one direction or the other.

What does it mean for Bitcoin to have low volatility?

The fact that the volatility presented in Bitcoin, is the lowest in recent months, is a fact to take into account. For much of the past year 2020, the price remained close to $ 10,000 per coin. Back then, the leading crypto maintained volatility little seen in a long time.

This period of stagnant volatility was followed by one of the biggest rises in the cryptocurrency. The highest price barrier, established in 2017, was widely exceeded in a short period of time. So strong was the rise after the low volatility period that now to think about going back to 20K would be terrible for many investors.

Currently, the price remains stagnant between $ 30K and $ 35K with some sporadic transfers of those lines. In parallel, the negative news seems to push the value down as Bitcoin, and with it all cryptocurrencies, struggle to hold. The latter translates into the low volatility that Bitcoin presents.

It should be noted that despite punitive measures in China and other attacks, the value has not lost support. At the same time, enthusiasts are hoping that some positive development will allow Bitcoin to return to the bull-run. Thus, under that scenario, the pioneering cryptocurrency would enter a new turbulent period of volatility.

Bitcoin volatility is at its lowest stage in 8 months. Source: Bitcoinist

Interest in cryptocurrency decreases

An important aspect when it comes to low volatility is the low interest in Bitcoin in recent weeks. As CryptoTrend recently reported, the number of active wallets is dropping considerably.

According to the statistics and analysis portal Glassnode, the loss of prominence in the main media has diminished people’s interest. Meanwhile, as long as the price of Bitcoin is not hitting news, it is less likely that portfolio holders will decide to invest.

In that sense, Charlie Morris of ByteTree, expressed in CoinDesk: “the momentum cycle has concluded for now. The market is unable to attract new users at the same rate. ‘

