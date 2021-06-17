Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin users migrate to the Lightning Network seeking scalability

Users of the most important of the cryptocurrencies in market capitalization, Bitcoin, progressively migrate their transactions to the Lightning Network. In this way, they seek to improve the speed of sending bitcoins in small amounts and, at the same time, benefit from low commissions.

The scalability of this decentralized network provides important advantages that the original Bitcoin network cannot cover. It should be noted that in times of high traffic, the Bitcoin Blockchain network collapses in such a way that transactions slow down. As a consequence, the commissions for these transactions increase considerably.

This poor scalability of the Bitcoin Blockchain makes it difficult to adopt as legal tender in any country. For example, making micro payments to buy low-cost daily consumer products is not profitable. This is because the commission could be higher than the actual value of the merchandise in question. In that sense, the Lightning Network comes to offer an alternative to oxygenate the obsolete aspects of the original network of the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin users discover the advantages of transferring via LN

The fact that a growing number of Bitcoin users are discovering the best LN results is positive for this digital currency. It should not be lost sight of, that the Bitcoin Blockchain supports 7 transactions per second (probably less). This is a small number if it is thought that this virtual currency will replace fiat money.

If you compare the bearable transaction capacity on the Bitcoin network (7 per second), with VISA (55,000 per second), you can see the difference. Thus, at the time of increased traffic on the network, it collapses and some transactions can take days to become effective. The solution is paying high amounts of commission.

With the latter, the possibility of making small payments with Bitcoin is totally nullified. With an eye on this, developer Joseph Poon began working on the Lightning Network. Currently, the protocol is managed by firms such as Lightning Labs and others. To learn more about the nature of LN, you can study its White Paper.

When it comes to scalability, which is what Bitcoin users are after, after all, there are other promising projects. Among them, the Solana network stands out. The scalability of this Blockchain is such that the commissions do not rise above US $ 0.01. The network can process up to 50,000 transactions per second, and the speed of transactions has few rivals.

Some features of the Lightning Network

Solving the scalability problems of a cryptocurrency is a complex matter, since it is interrelated with security and decentralization. In this way, improving one of these characteristics could harm the other two. That has been the great dilemma of cryptocurrencies like ETH and of the entire Ethererum Blockchain in general.

The appearance of the Lightning Network came to represent that light of hope that allows us to continue talking about the massification of Bitcoin. It seems to solve a puzzle that other projects have not been able to, despite great efforts and investments. These are some of the benefits of LN:

Instant payments: LN accelerates the speed of payments, which are made instantly without the need to wait for confirmations. Likewise, security is reinforced through smart contracts.Scalability: The capacity, according to its developers, is hundreds of millions of payments per second.Low costs: The ability to send large amounts of transactions eliminates high commissions. This makes it ideal for micro payments. The amount of BTC within the Lightning Network has increased by 43% so far this year. Bitcoin users are oriented towards that protocol in search of better scalability. Source: Newsbtc

Transaction migration process to LN

All these advantages, until now, have gone unnoticed by the bulk of Bitcoin users. However, to the same extent that the currency becomes massive and thousands of people enter the game every day, Lightning Network is ceasing to be an option to become a necessity.

The bottlenecks of the Bitcoin network, used to be strange phenomena. However, its frequency decreases as the cryptocurrency becomes more popular. Therefore, the migration to LN is increasing and only in the last hours, its capacity increased to 1500 BTC. It is a growing trend that, in percentage terms, reaches 42% this year alone.

On the other hand, the number of nodes already reaches 12,000, which support more than 45,000 payment channels. Consequently, this trend is expected to continue to increase considerably with the massive adoption of Bitcoin as a form of everyday payments.

Without this protocol, the most popular of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, becomes obsolete and unable to fulfill its role as an alternative currency to fiat.

Data to take into consideration

The scalability of the Bitcoin Blockchain is so poor that slight increases in traffic collapse the network, causing traffic jams. Thousands of transactions are “pending” awaiting verification. To get out of these bottlenecks, Bitcoin users choose to pay higher fees. This repeated process increases the average value of the commissions. With this low scalability, the original Bitcoin network is not prepared to process billions of micro payments, if it were accepted massively as an alternative currency to traditional money. To solve these problems, The Lightning Network offers greater scalability of tens of thousands of transactions per second, eliminating the possibility of high commissions. So far this year, the popularity of Bitcoin has increased in such a way that the adoption of the Lightning Network, has become A necessity. In 2021 alone, the increase in bitcoins used within the LN protocol has been 42%.

