Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin usability increasingly moves to the Lightning Network

Users of the main digital currency, Bitcoin, bet its usability on the Lightning Network. Consequently, the number of users who adopt this platform to improve scalability in the Bitcoin Blockchain network is increasing. The increase in the amount of BTC moved through this protocol is striking in recent weeks.

The main driver is likely to be the slowness of transactions due to the drop in the hashrate. The other aspect has been the commissions. The Lightning Network, it should be emphasized, comes to solve these problems in a harmonious way. Network scalability could overcome major problems to the same extent that LN is adopted.

Consequently, it is highlighted that the Bitcoin nodes in this protocol have doubled in a short period of three months. The LN is shaping up to be the end of the narrative on Bitcoin’s inability to become a widely used currency. However, its usability has not become a pressing need because the pioneering cryptocurrency has not yet reached its massification goal.

Bitcoin’s massive usability will make the Lightning Network a necessity

Bitcoin’s current level of usability, while great, is far from massive. In that sense, the use of tools such as the LN is only one option to overcome uncomfortable commission problems or frequent traffic jams. But as the leading cryptocurrency approaches mass use, the Lightning Network is becoming increasingly necessary.

Until 2018, criticism of Bitcoin focused precisely on its inability to become a world currency. Transaction blocks on the original network cannot exceed 1 megabyte in size. This means that the processing capacity is less than 7 transactions per second.

Compared to other projects like Solana, whose Blockchain can exceed up to 50 thousand transactions per second, the difference is obvious. However, with the launch of the Lightning Network and its capacity of tens of thousands of transactions per second, the problem seems to be solved.

Despite this, the usability of the tool for Bitcoin transactions remained low. This lack of interest in its application seems to be coming to an end, with the migration of transactions to that network, which seek scalability.

The usability of the Lightning Network grows as better scalability is required in the Bitcoin network. Source: CoinDesk

Lightning Network Accelerated Growth

An important aspect related to the improvement of Bitcoin in terms of its usability, is the growth of LN. Although this platform is still in its initial phase, the numbers achieved are not negligible. By April this year, there were more than 10,000 active nodes. At the same time, some 45,000 payment channels and mobilized amounts of 1,158 bitcoins were opened until then.

In less than three months from then until now, the increase is remarkable. For example, the amount of Bitcoin blocked stands at 1,821.29 BTC, with a growth of 20% since the last month. On the other hand, the nodes increased twice, reaching 22,781. At the same time, the number of payment channels rose to 56,103.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude and acceleration of this growth, the last double increase in the number of nodes should be highlighted. Thus, to go from 5,000 to 10,000 nodes, it took almost a year. Now a similar percentage increase is achieved in a quarter.

