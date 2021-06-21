Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin turns red, here’s why BTC could resume its decline

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin started a new fall after it failed to liquidate $ 38,000 against the US dollar. BTC is now struggling below $ 36,500 and is still at risk of further losses.

Bitcoin started a new decline from well above the $ 38,000 support level. The price is now trading well below $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A crucial downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 36,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to continue lower if it fails to break above the $ 36,200 and $ 36,500 resistance levels.

Bitcoin price faces resistance

Bitcoin was unable to continue higher above the $ 38,000 resistance and started a new decline. BTC broke the $ 36,500 and $ 35,500 support levels to move into a bearish zone.

The price even broke the $ 34,000 support level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $ 33,373 and recently started an upward correction. Bitcoin was able to rally above the $ 34,000 and $ 35,000 resistance levels.

There was also a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 36,463 to the low of $ 33,373. However, the price is facing significant resistance near the $ 36,000 zone.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

It is still trading well below $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 36,463 to the low of $ 33,373 is currently acting as a resistance. Furthermore, a crucial downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 36,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

To move into a positive zone, the price must clear the trend line resistance, $ 36,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. The next big resistance on the upside is at $ 38,000.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the trend line resistance and $ 36,500, it could continue to decline. An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 35,000 level.

The next major support is near the $ 34,000 level. A break to the downside below $ 34,000 could take the price to $ 33,000. Any other loss could open the doors for a move towards the $ 32,000 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving towards the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is struggling to stay above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 35,000, followed by $ 34,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 36,200, $ 36,500, and $ 38,000.