Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Turns Down Near $ 37.5K, On-Chain Data Shows Short-Term Headline Capitulation

Bitcoin started the week with an abrupt bullish breakout to $ 37,500, a level that some analysts have identified as a crucial ‘line in the sand’, but the rally was short-lived as BTC sold near the lower arm of the bearish pennant that can be viewed in multiple time frames.

While many traders are concerned that the 2021 bull market is over and are considering whether gains should lock in, on-chain data shows that long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders have been piling up in preparation for potential 2013-style double pumping that has the potential to lift BTC to a new all-time high.

BTC / USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Ether (ETH), on the other hand, rallied 8% to $ 2,677 as talk of a possible ‘switch’ between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to be a topic of discussion. More recently, Bloomberg speculated that Ether might one day overtake Bitcoin as the world’s preferred cryptocurrency.

Short-term forks are fueling the selloff

More information on what fuels uncertainty in the markets can be found in Glassnode’s most recent “Week on-chain” report, which looked at the activity of short-term holders (STHs), which are new entrants to the market that they have younger coins. 155 days and long-term holders (LTH) holding coins older than 155 days.

According to the Average Lifetime of Expended Production (ASOL) metric, which provides information on the average age of all UTXOs past that day, LTHs held mostly during the recent drop, as evidenced by ASOL dropping dramatically. ” back to levels below the accumulation range seen between $ 50,000 and $ 60,000. ”

Average lifespan of Bitcoin’s spent output. Source: Glassnode

Further proof that STHs are behind the selloff can be found by comparing the amount of on-chain Bitcoin transfer volume that generates profit (LTH) with that of loss (STH).

According to data from Glassnode, LTHs were seen to be making a profit early in the 2021 rally from $ 10,000 to $ 42,000 before their expenses “hit a fairly stable baseline”, and last week’s sell-off “had little effect on their spending patterns, “indicating” that LTHs are generally unwilling to liquidate currencies at discounted prices. “

This is compared with the behavior of STHs that “increased their spending by more than 5 times during this settlement and the maximum spending occurred near the current local market minimum.”

Evidence for this can also be found in a review of the Spent Production Profit Rate (SOPR) for STHs, which continue to experience losses from spending coins that accumulated at higher prices at current lower prices, indicating capitulation. .

Short-term Bitcoin holder SOPR. Source: Glassnode

According to Glassnode: s

“Without a doubt, the current market structure is best described as a battleground between bulls and bears with a clear trend forming between long-term and short-term investors. This is a battle of HODLer conviction and immediate purchasing power. “

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.