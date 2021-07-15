Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin tries to rally, why 100 SMA holds the key

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin extended its slide below $ 32,000 before recovering higher against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $ 32,500, but it must clear the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.

Bitcoin started an upward correction after it traded towards the $ 31,500 zone. The price is now trading near $ 33,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 32,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair must settle above $ 33,250 and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher in the near term.

Bitcoin price faces hurdles

Yesterday, the bitcoin price extended its slide below the $ 32,200 and $ 32,000 support levels. BTC even spiked to $ 31,500 and was well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It traded as low as $ 31,560 before beginning an upward correction. There was a break above the $ 32,000 and $ 32,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the high of $ 34,530 to the low of $ 31,560.

There was also a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 32,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair is now trading near $ 33,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the high of $ 34,530 to the low of $ 31,560 is also acting as resistance for the bulls. To start a decent rally, the price needs to settle above the $ 33,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next big resistance is near $ 33,500.

New decline in BTC?

If bitcoin does not rally above the $ 33,000 and $ 33,200 resistance levels, there is a risk of a further decline. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 32,500 level.

The first major support is now near the $ 32,000 zone. The main support is now forming near the $ 31,500 zone. A close below the $ 31,500 level could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the indicated case, the price is likely to dip further towards the $ 30,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is struggling to gain pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,200, followed by $ 32,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,200, $ 33,500, and $ 34,000.