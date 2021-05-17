Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin transactions increase in Peru in first round of presidential elections

Key facts:

Bernos assures that BTC has more support in the Peruvian market.

According to the executive, in Peru steps are being taken towards financial digitization.

An analysis of the Latin American exchange Buda.com indicates that transactions with bitcoin (BTC) in Peru increase an average of 20% each week, with a greater upward trend that became noticeable in the framework of the presidential elections in that country, whose first round was held on April 11.

Buda.com did the study between March 29 and April 18, just in the electoral period. Cryptocurrency purchase operations reached more than USD 5 million in the period under study and, of these, more than USD 3 million corresponded to bitcoin.

However, the highest volume of transactions was observed in the last period (April 12-18) in which more than USD 2 million were traded, coinciding with the elections. According to the Órbita agency, Carlos Bernos, country manager of the exchange in Peru, referred to the increase in transactions with the following words:

It is impressive to see how the Peruvian market is being receptive to cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin. This cryptoactive is the one with the most support in the market. Thanks to its blockchain technology, it has proven to be a safe and reliable digital currency for those who choose it. Carlos Bernos, country manager of Buda.com.

In the executive’s opinion, these changes are very optimistic for Peru, as they indicate that are taking another step towards digitization and financial inclusion, both beneficial for personal finances.

Peruvians expressed concern about their economic future. The candidate with the most votes, and candidate for the presidency for the Peru Libre party, Pedro Castillo, intends to change the current economic model of the country. Their proposals are oriented towards an interventionist state, through the nationalization of certain key industries such as mining, hydrocarbons, communications, among others, reported the exchange Buda.com on its website.

“Anyone can invest the amount they want in bitcoin”

Bernos recalled that, “contrary to popular belief, anyone can invest whatever amount they want in bitcoins. This is a great feature, as it allows the market to be open and decentralized for anyone who wants to acquire them.

In this sense, the Link Empresarial portal highlighted that during the first nine weeks of 2021 bitcoin surpassed the record of transactions in Peru, reaching figures above USD 16 million, thereby surpassing what was traded throughout the year 2020.

According to data provided by Local Bitcoins, the volume traded since April of the current year on that P2P platform was 12 million Peruvian soles (USD 3.23 million). Unlike Buda.com, transactions between people through LocalBitcoins have not shown a considerable increase in volume in the period analyzed.

The following graph presents the volume of cryptocurrencies traded in Peru in the period from March 29 to April 18, 2021, according to the exchange Buda.com

Interest in cryptocurrencies continues to increase in Peru. The weekly volume traded increased by 24.14% during the week of the elections, which were held on April 11, and by 24.36% during the following week. Source: buda.com.

This table presents the volume of bitcoin traded in Peru in the period from March 29 to April 18, 2021, according to the Buda.com portal.

The weekly volume traded of BTC increased by 25.10% and 23.05% respectively. . Source: buda.com.

Lima Stock Exchange allows Peruvians to invest in a bitcon ETF

In addition to this announcement by the exchange Buda.com, the fact that Peruvian investors began to do operations with bitcoin (BTC) through the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) from this month of May 2021. This is possible, because, last February, the Canadian financial market authorities authorized the creation of an exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) that invests exclusively in this cryptocurrency, which can be traded in other brokerage houses in the world.

Thus, in May 2021 the BVL listed BTC in the bitcoin exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) of the economic body Purpose Investments (which was admitted to the Toronto Stock Exchange). For it, the Lima stock market made the request previously, as reported by CriptoNoticias on May 13, 2021.

They seek to increase BTC as a payment method worldwide

The increasing adoption of bitcoin appears to be a worldwide trend. Recently, as the crypto market crashed due to a tweet from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, bitcoin was below $ 50,000, MicroStrategy the holding of BTC in their coffers kept increasing.

Michael Saylor, CEO and founder of the business intelligence company, announced the execution of a new purchase of bitcoins, for about 15 million dollars with which it already accumulates almost 92,000 BTC.

BTC not only targets institutional purchases but also as a payment method. A study by Deutsche Bank revealed that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have increased as a payment method, largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic. The study predicts that the use of cash will be declining within four to five years.