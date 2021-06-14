Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Targets $ 40K Amid Musk Statement, Main Root Confirmation

Compartir

Source: Adobe / asiraj

The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC), almost touched $ 40,000 today when Elon Musk from Tesla sent a positive message, while the activation of a major Bitcoin update was confirmed.

On Monday morning (UTC time), BTC broke above $ 39,800 before correcting lower. As of 03:31 UTC, it is trading at $ 38,952 and is up 11% in one day and nearly 9% in a week, cutting its monthly losses to less than 22%.

BTC is the top performing cryptoasset today, with other tokens on the top 10 list surging between 4% and 8%.

The rally has accelerated after Musk said that Tesla will resume BTC payments “when there is confirmation of reasonable use of clean energy (~ 50%) by miners with a positive future trend.”

Around 75% of miners use some form of renewable energy, Cambridge studies show, while renewables account for less than 40% of the total energy used.

A month ago, Musk announced that Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using BTC and is looking for other crypto assets, prompting a sell-off in the crypto market.

Meanwhile, the main Bitcoin Taproot update was blocked last weekend and the activation of Taproot is now scheduled for November.

As reported, the Taproot update is important, the largest since SegWit in 2017, as it will expand Bitcoin’s smart contract and scripting capabilities along with better privacy measures. You can also improve privacy in second layer solutions like the Lightning Network by making channels look like regular Bitcoin transactions if they are integrated into Lightning implementations.

