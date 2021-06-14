Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Taproot update confirmed

Compartir

The long awaited Bitcoin Taproot update has finally been confirmed by the nodes. For this confirmation, at least 90% of the mining nodes for the Taproot update had to be correct. So this year, the first Bitcoin consensus shift since Segwit’s introduction in 2017 is imminent.

Simply put, Taproot is a soft fork for Bitcoin that improves code to increase privacy and reduce transaction complexity.

Strictly speaking, the Taproot update consists of three Bitcoin Enhancement Proposals (BIP), each of which will have three different effects. These include the signatures of Schnorr, Taproot, and Tapscript. BIPs 340, 341 and 342 are collectively called Taproot Upgrade.

The BIP 340 includes the Schnorr signatures. The introduction of this is aimed at increasing privacy and reducing transaction costs. This is due to the savings in storage space of the public keys and the signatures that were previously executed through EDCSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm). With these storage space savings, more transactions can be confirmed in a block and thus the transaction fees for Bitcoin users go down.

BIP 341 describes the protocol that must be integrated into the Bitcoin script for the system to accept Schnorr signatures.

The BIP 342 integrates several operation codes, that is, codes that fulfill different functionalities. This implementation allows for P2TR transactions.

The integration of P2TR (Pay-to-Taproot) allows to increase the protection of data of Bitcoin. With Taproot, the code for a smart contract can no longer be distinguished from that for a single transaction.

As of Saturday June 12, 2021, more than 90% of mining nodes confirmed the introduction of the Bitcoin Taproot update. This 90% majority is required for the soft fork to enter.

On the website Taproot.watch there is a summary showing the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions from the vote. There it is easy to see that the required 90% has been exceeded and the Taproot update is being rolled out.

Some of the larger mining pools have been supporting Taproot for a while. These include AntPool, F2Pool, or Slush Pool. Activation of the main root is configured for block 709632. This block is likely to commit on November 14, 2021.

Bitcoin’s lead developer Pieter Wuille emphasizes the importance of Taproot:

It’s the first consensus change since Segwit went live in August 2017. It expands Bitcoin’s scripting capabilities in a way that makes certain things cheaper (especially more complex applications like Multisig and Layer 2) and a little more private. by using exact exit rules often. .

