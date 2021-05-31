Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin SV removes all gains from the recent rally Now where is it headed?

One of the cryptocurrencies that has been most affected by the general market crash is Bitcoin SV, which has already wiped out all the gains it stored during the last rally.

After 4 months of continuous profit, BSV has just erased a rise of almost 200% in less than a month.

At the time of this writing, this cryptocurrency is trading at $ 170.63, and accumulates a gain of 4.03% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin SV analysis, after erasing all gains from bullish price rally

In the monthly time frame we noticed a quite negative behavior, after the candle that is about to close, strongly enveloped all the previous bullish intention.

The large rejection of the resistance left by the 2020 high at $ 458.74, indicates that this coin does not have enough strength to continue the rally as other market participants are doing.

BSV still continues to maintain a succession of increasingly higher lows and highs on the monthly chart, however, right now this trend is at risk.

The price is respecting the immediate support located at $ 158.56, but the bearish force that is brought indicates that this level is in serious danger.

This Bitcoin fork could still go with the flow of the general market bull run. However, the weak fundamentals that it has, which are dragging it lower and lower in the top of the market (BSV currently occupies the TOP 32, after it did not leave the TOP 10 for a long time), tells us that the future for her is not very promising.

The current moment is really decisive for this crypto. The general market rally could make this breathe, but if we see further bearish continuation, BSV would easily visit historically low price levels.

Key support and resistance levels

While the entire crypto market is recovering a bit after last week’s steep decline, BSV is following this trend, but really the bullish force is quite small as seen on the daily chart.

Now Bitcoin SV has just manufactured a new lower high, which tells us that the short-term downtrend remains intact.

The resistance that should be broken to think about at least a broader recovery is the one located at $ 201.70.

Right now it seems more likely to visit the support zone around $ 138.50 again. Losing this area will open the way to sales of at least $ 105.80. Further down the next support is at $ 82.93.

Bitcoin SV is in grave danger, after erasing all the gains from the recent rally. Chart Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related