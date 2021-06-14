Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin surged after Elon Musk’s announcement about resuming payments at Tesla

The price of the most important of the cryptocurrencies in market capitalization reacted positively to a new tweet from Elon Musk. The price of Bitcoin rose after the tycoon announced that his company, Tesla, would again accept this digital currency as a form of payment. However, Musk conditioned the resumption of collections in BTC, as long as virtual mining will take a non-polluting path.

For the billionaire, 50% or more Bitcoin mining with renewable energy would be enough for the restart. It should be remembered that the electric car manufacturer stopped accepting BTC as a form of payment in the middle of last May. The reasons for this interruption were the «environmental damage» that generates the production of Bitcoin.

Notably, at that time, the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted from its all-time highs (around $ 65,000). Bitcoin’s nosedive was of such magnitude that it touched $ 30,000, then rose and fell repeatedly. Since then, he has not been able to overcome the 40K barrier. Now, with Musk’s new tweet, the price seems to be on the verge of breaking that limit.

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~ 10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

Bitcoin’s value surged after Musk’s new tweet

If something is in evidence with the movements of this Sunday, it is that Musk’s influence on the price of cryptocurrencies is remarkable. Bitcoin soared after the tycoon’s message that it could be overcoming a barrier that has eluded it for weeks. Efforts to immunize the pioneering cryptocurrency from tampering appear to be not paying off.

In that sense, it should be remembered that, recently, the Bitcoin Mining Council announced its new guidelines, in which Musk is excluded. In a press release, this body opted for decentralization and stated that the CEO of Tesla does not meet the characteristics to be part of it.

In the same way that Musk joined the wave of criticism against Bitcoin mining, he also raised the tone of the criticism against him. The vast majority of the Bitcoin community, who until that moment considered it a positive factor, became its most staunch critics.

Even the group of hackers Anonymous published a video containing harsh accusations against the millionaire. Whether or not the accusations were true, their magnitude raised the tension and they were well received by the Bitcoin community.

Bitcoin price rose after a short message from Elon Musk on the social network Twitter. Source: TradingView

The tycoon strikes again

But if all the push from the crypto community against Musk seemed to be working, this Sunday the opposite was proven. Following a short message from the mogul on social media, the price of Bitcoin rose rapidly. Musk’s tweet, it should be noted, was a response to a post on the CoinTelegraph news portal.

In the same news, Musk reacted to the accusation against him by Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia. It urged authorities to open an investigation against Musk. The reason, for “market manipulation”, because the tycoon would be taking advantage of his influence to play with the price of Bitcoin.

In response, Musk said that his actions do not affect the price of Bitcoin. He argued that when he sold 10% of Tesla’s assets in that currency, the market did not react.

Despite his denial, his influence on the value of the pioneer cryptocurrency seems little affected. So much so that, after that simple exchange, the price of Bitcoin rose almost immediately.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related